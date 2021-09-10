CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Las Vegas bucks nationwide dip in August casino foot traffic

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Las Vegas casinos enjoyed a surge in foot traffic in August, countering a trend at the nation’s casinos, including the Strip and neighborhood properties frequented by Las Vegas residents, according to a new report from Jefferies Equities Research. As COVID-19 cases rose, national foot traffic at casinos overall dipped...

Las Vegas-based Fifth Street Gaming hires Seth Young as chief strategy officer of digital arm

Fifth Street Gaming Thursday introduced Seth Young as its new Chief Strategy Officer of Fifth Street Gaming Digital. Young will report to Fifth Street Gaming CEO Seth Schorr. “We’re excited to have someone of Seth’s caliber join our team,” said Schorr in a statement. “We sought a dynamic, entrepreneurial leader that wholly understands the interactive gaming industry and all of its nuance, and someone who rivals my own spirit as a trailblazer. We’re going to be treading some new ground, and I believe Seth greatly strengthens and complements our abilities as an organization.”
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: Downtown hotels’ weekend rates rise as Life is Beautiful returns

The priciest best-available room this weekend in Las Vegas isn’t at the valley’s newest resort or its most upscale. It’s not on the Strip, either. As of Tuesday, the title belonged to downtown’s California Hotel, where the cheapest room was listed at $700 a night on Friday or Saturday — excluding taxes and other fees.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Michigan igaming operators post record month in August; casinos lag in recovery

Michigan’s gaming operators generated $113.1 million in revenue from igaming and online sports betting during August, according to a report issued by the Michigan Gaming Commission Thursday. Of the total, igaming accounted for $97.2 million surpassing the previous high of $95.1 million set in March earlier this year. Online sports betting contributed $15.9 million with a handle of $192.3 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
Las Vegas Sun

Road improvement projects to limit traffic on Las Vegas Strip

Traffic on the Las Vegas Strip will be limited to one lane in each direction at various locations next week due to ongoing repaving, officials said. Starting 9 p.m. Sunday and lasting through 10 a.m. Sept. 24, crews will be working on Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue, Clark County officials said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: NAB cancels 2021 convention

The National Association of Broadcasters show announced it is cancelling its Las Vegas convention this year. The annual convention was set to take place Oct. 9-13. NAB’s 2020 show also was canceled due to the coronavirus. The show released a statement announcing the cancellation. “For more than a year, we...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

In a new era for sports betting, this slice of nostalgia is on me

Those searching for a symbol of the new era of acceptance of legalized sports betting need have looked no further than the season premiere of Monday Night Football live from Las Vegas featuring the Baltimore Ravens against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. For those who appreciate how far...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Water main break temporarily closes traffic on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mini Bellagio Fountain appeared on the Las Vegas Strip early Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, an air vac that connected to the main water line broke near Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road around 1:45 a.m. Sept. 14. The breakage caused a leak that closed northbound and southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard for a couple hours.
LAS VEGAS, NV
connectcre.com

Las Vegas Continues to Reel in Talent

Las Vegas remains a top market for talent attraction, and its apartment rent growth rate remains among the strongest in the country. Exemplifying this trend, two multifamily assets totaling 624 apartment units recently sold to Waterton. According to public records, the price was $160 million for the two assets. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Michigan: Detroit casinos net $113.8 million in revenue in August

Detroit’s three casinos netted more than $113.8 million in revenue in August, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday. Table games and slots at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino Hotel and Greektown Casino collectively generated $112.17 million in revenue, while retail sports betting brought in $1.65 million, according to the state agency.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local wins $1M on slot machine at Cannery Casino Hotel

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas local won more than $1 million playing slots late last week. Boyd Gaming said the woman bet $3.75 bet on a Buffalo Grand slot game and hit a progressive jackpot totaling $1,024,065. The woman was playing at about 2:20 a.m. at the Cannery Casino Hotel in North Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

OK, some good things can happen after 2 a.m. A local player won $1,024,065 after hitting the progressive jackpot on Buffalo Grand early Friday at Cannery, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, made a $3.75 bet. Another recent win at Cannery included a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Strip construction to affect traffic this week

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Heads up, Las Vegas drivers! Expect some delays on the Strip this week. Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue will be limited to one lane in each direction at various locations and times on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and Wednesday, Sept. 15, due to ongoing repaving there.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Ohio casinos, racinos smash August record with $194 million in gambling revenue

Ohio’s casino and racino industry set a another monthly record, taking in $194.3 million in gambling revenue in August after paying out winnings, reports from the state’s casino control and lottery commissions show. The revenue for the 11 facilities topped the previous August record of $172.1 million, set a year...
OHIO STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas casino to host job fair on Friday

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tuscany Suites and Casino will host a job fair on Friday looking for new workers across departments. The property, located at 255 East Flamingo Road, is "hiring all positions in each department." It will have in-person applications, on-site interviews and same-day hiring at the fair on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hotel's second-floor ballroom.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Portland Mercury

Viva Las Vegas!

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I'm married and have three children. Last may I was fired for being drunk at work. I have been hiding this from my family and friends. I didn't apply for unemployment because I didn't want my spouse to find out anything, so I took out a second mortgage on the house since it's just in my name. I opened up my own secret account with the money, and I have been making regular deposits in our joint checking as if I was getting paid. I used to travel a lot for work so to keep this up I have to leave for a few days every 3 weeks or so. I've been going to Vegas, and gambling my second mortgage money. I have pretty much gambled away my second mortgage money, I should say. I have maybe one month left and tell my family is broke, and they don't know any of this.
PORTLAND, OR

