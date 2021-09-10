CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sber opens registration for international AI Journey conference

Cover picture for the articleThis year's Artificial Intelligence Journey 2021, a DS/AI online conference and a key event of Russia's Year of Science and Technology, will be held on November 10?12, 2021. As was the case last year, the event will last for three days. On day one, experts will address business and AI development issues, the role of new technology in ESG and sustainable development, and will discuss how AI affects social life and economic sectors. A special track on AI ethics is scheduled. Day two, Science Day, will be dedicated to the latest AI solutions and will see the announcement of Sber AI products, an awards ceremony for the winners of the AI Journey Contest (an international online competition in DS and AI for adults), and an award ceremony for AIIJC (an international AI competition for children organized by Sber and AI Russia). On day three a conference for middle- and high-school children interested in DS and AI (AI Journey Junior) will be held.

#Great Britain#Ai#Russia#Science And Technology#Ds Ai#Esg#Sber Ai#Aiijc#Swiss Ai#Idsia#The Neural Networks#Deep Learning Lab#Mipt#Adase#Skoltech#Cto#Teradata Lrb#Imperial College London#Usi Lugano#Ai Journey
