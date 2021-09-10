CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week In Russia: The 9/11 Factor

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, there were signs that a bright new era could be dawning in the long-troubled relationship between Moscow and Washington a decade after the Soviet collapse. The clouds gathered quickly. Here are some of the key developments in Russia over...

Russian envoy thanks India for facilitating Duma elections

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Sunday thanked the Indian government and its people for facilitating the election for State Duma in various cities across the country. Noting the importance of elections, Ambassador Kudashev and his wife cast a vote for the Lower...
Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
AFP

Putin's party set to retain parliament majority after polls

President Vladimir Putin's party was set to retain a majority in parliament as Russia on Sunday concluded a three-day election in which most Kremlin critics were barred from running. The vote comes in the wake of an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition this year, with Russian authorities jailing Putin's best-known domestic foe Alexei Navalny and banning his organisations as "extremist". In the lead-up to this weekend's vote, all of his top allies were arrested or had fled the country, with anyone associated with his groups kept from running in the parliamentary and local polls scheduled to close at 8:00 pm in each of Russia's 11 time zones. Polling stations in the exclave of Kaliningrad will be the last to close at 1800 GMT. "There is no one to vote for," Andrei, a 33-year-old IT professional who declined to give his last name, told AFP in Moscow.
AFP

Google, Apple 'censor' Navalny app as Russian polls open

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused Apple and Google of "censorship" on Friday after they removed an opposition voting app at the start of a three-day parliamentary election in Russia. Polls opened across the vast country on Friday after a year that saw a sweeping crackdown on President Vladimir Putin's opponents, with Russians given the option of voting online. State media showed Putin casting his ballot online from self-isolation, several days into quarantine after coming into contact with Covid-19. As voting began, the opposition said a "Smart Voting" app advising supporters on how to vote out Kremlin allies had been removed from the app stores of both Apple and Google.
The Independent

Russia and China call for urgent embrace of Taliban despite west’s Afghanistan misgivings

Russia, China and Pakistan called for the speedy and unqualified integration of Taliban-run Afghanistan into the global economy during a trade and security summit meant to bolster an alliance of Eurasian nations in the face of western powers.The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trade and security alliance originally formed by China, Russia and some of the former Soviet Union states 20 years ago, also announced the induction of Iran into its fold as its ninth full-fledged member, a rebuff of United States-led efforts to isolate and pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programmes and support for armed groups in...
UPI News

Iran blasts 'unilateralism' as it joins group headed by China, Russia

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Iran became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Friday as its new President Ebrahim Raisi blasted the United States and "unilateralism." Iran, which has faced heavy sanctions by the United States under former President Donald Trump, which have mostly been kept in place by President Joe Biden, accepted membership in the group, that includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.
The Independent

In Russian Far East city, discontent smolders amid election

The handful of demonstrators gathering each evening in Khabarovsk are a shadow of the masses who took part in an unusually sustained wave of protests last year in the Russian Far Eastern city, but they are a chronic reminder of the political tensions that persist.The demonstrators have been demanding the release of the region’s popular former governor, Sergei Furgal, who was arrested last year on charges of being involved in killings.Now, his Kremlin-appointed replacement, Mikhail Degtyaryov, is on the ballot for governor in the three days of regional voting that concludes Sunday. The regional election is taking place at...
AFP

With Australia-UK deal, Biden again shows China is paramount priority

Forging a new three-way alliance with Britain and Australia to the anger of the French, US President Joe Biden has again made brutally clear -- his top international priority, overriding all else, will be facing China. Under the alliance christened with the acronym AUKUS, Australia will be the only country other than Britain to have access to US technology to build nuclear-powered submarines -- which could deploy in contested waters where Beijing is assertively exerting its claims. The announcement infuriated China but also France, which lost a contract to build conventional submarines for Australia that was worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) at the time of signing. The French, like many Europeans, had celebrated when Biden defeated the avowedly unilateralist Donald Trump and declared that the United States would prioritize working with allies.
AFP

Putin's unpopular party slated for election win

When polls open Friday in Russia's parliamentary elections, few voters would bet against an easy win for the ruling United Russia party, even though it is more unpopular now than ever before. "Everything that is unpopular is associated with United Russia," said independent political analyst Valery Solovey. 
Reuters

Russia summons U.S. ambassador over 9/11 press accreditations - Ifax

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador, John Sullivan, on Friday over an issue with accreditations for Russian journalists working in the United States, Interfax news agency reported on Friday. Some reporters from Russia were denied accreditations to attend 9/11 memorial events in New York,...
OPINION/GUEST VIEW: Memories of 9/11 in Russia a reminder that common humanity matters

Like many Americans, I can recall vividly where I was on 9-11-2001 when the planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City. I was at the American Embassy in Moscow, Russia, where I was serving as Counselor for Political Affairs. I had just returned to the embassy after meeting my Russian colleagues at the Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss an issue I have long forgotten. It was late in the day in Moscow, and no sooner had I had entered my office when the Ambassador’s Executive Officer called me to come urgently to the ambassador’s office “because something strange is happening in New York.”
Washington Examiner

Russian elections expose Putin's fears

Russia’s stage-managed parliamentary (Duma) and regional elections on Sept. 17-19 demonstrate that the Kremlin views democracy and decentralization as a threat to the survival of the Putin regime. The Kremlin has applied repressive measures, including banning independent candidates, blocking websites, outlawing civic initiatives, and prohibiting public rallies. These steps indicate...
gizadeathstar.com

AFGHANISTAN, BIDENENKO, 9/11, RUSSIA, AND THE SAUDIS

There's an odd story going on in the background of the Afghanistan fiasco, and I strongly suspect that in the labyrinthine and murky ways of Swampington, D.C., that it may have something to do with that fiasco. And amid the justifiable - if not noisy - criticisms of the Bidenenko regime and the apparent multiple layers to the debacle, this story seems to have been swamped right out of the spotlight, overwhelmed like a New Orleans levee. The story was spotted by many of the regular contributors of articles here, so my thanks to all of you who spotted it and passed it along.
