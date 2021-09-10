The Week In Russia: The 9/11 Factor

President Vladimir Putin's party was set to retain a majority in parliament as Russia on Sunday concluded a three-day election in which most Kremlin critics were barred from running. The vote comes in the wake of an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition this year, with Russian authorities jailing Putin's best-known domestic foe Alexei Navalny and banning his organisations as "extremist". In the lead-up to this weekend's vote, all of his top allies were arrested or had fled the country, with anyone associated with his groups kept from running in the parliamentary and local polls scheduled to close at 8:00 pm in each of Russia's 11 time zones. Polling stations in the exclave of Kaliningrad will be the last to close at 1800 GMT. "There is no one to vote for," Andrei, a 33-year-old IT professional who declined to give his last name, told AFP in Moscow.

