CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City man admits guilt in shooting cases

By Zachary Farwell
newspressnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man pleaded guilty earlier this week to charges in five cases, including admitting to a role in two shootings. According to the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Jaquan Whirley pleaded guilty on Wednesday to felony counts of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, first-degree assault, second-degree accessory to robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and multiple misdemeanor charges.

www.newspressnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kmiz
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy