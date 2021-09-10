Jefferson City man admits guilt in shooting cases
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man pleaded guilty earlier this week to charges in five cases, including admitting to a role in two shootings. According to the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Jaquan Whirley pleaded guilty on Wednesday to felony counts of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, first-degree assault, second-degree accessory to robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and multiple misdemeanor charges.www.newspressnow.com
