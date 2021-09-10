CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Does McDonald's Debt Look Like?

By Benzinga Insights
Cover picture for the articleOver the past three months, shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) rose by 1.71%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt McDonald's has. According to the McDonald's's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 4, 2021, total debt is at $35.75 billion, with $34.92 billion in long-term debt and $823.80 million in current debt. Adjusting for $3.05 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $32.70 billion.

