Lululemon Is Firing On All Cylinders
Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) got its investors excited with its second-quarter results along with a raised 2021 outlook as its sales and margins soared. For the quarter that ended in early August, the company smashed expectations in style. Adjusted earnings increased 123% as they jumped to $1.65 per share compared to $0.74 per share a year ago. Net revenue surged 61% YoY to $1.5 billion, as store traffic resumed with sales at its company-operated stores rocketing 142% to $695.1 million. All in all, these figures reflect a dramatic rebound from its pandemic lows when coronavirus-related store closures dragged down its results.www.benzinga.com
