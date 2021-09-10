Lululemon Is Firing On All Cylinders

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Shares of Moderna spiked as much as 8 percent after the biotech company announced that it is developing a 2-in-1 booster shot that would offer protection against both COVID and the seasonal flu, using the groundbreaking mRNA technology behind its coronavirus vaccine. The new jab, known as mRNA-1073, is “just the beginning of a new age of information-based medicines,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. A combo vaccine that could treat multiple respiratory viruses at once is just one of the therapies based on mRNA technology that is showing promise. Pfizer’s partner on its COVID vaccine, BioNTech, reported this week that its mRNA cancer therapy is showing itself to be effective at blocking certain types of tumors in mice. The company is now recruiting for human trials for that vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech also plan to seek approval for their COVID vaccine in young children in the coming weeks.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO