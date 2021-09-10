CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Talkington Adds To Coinbase Holdings, Expects Close To $8B In Net Income

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRequisite Capital’s Bryn Talkington used Thursday’s volatility as an opportunity to add to her position in crypto exchange company Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN). What Happened: During a segment of CNBC’s "Halftime Report," Talkington explained why she saw Coinbase’s recent dip in price as a good buying opportunity. “I’m a big...

