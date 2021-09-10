CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 3 officers killed in military plane crash in Sudan

 8 days ago

CAIRO — (AP) — A Sudanese military plane crashed in the White Nile south of the capital, Khartoum, killing all onboard, authorities said on Friday.

Authorities retrieved three bodies of officers, including a lieutenant colonel, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Search efforts were still ongoing for others who were onboard when the plane crashed near al-Shegilab on Wednesday, according to the statement.

No further details were released, including how many people were onboard.

The crash was the latest involving a military plane in Sudan, where aircraft crashes are common mostly due to poor aviation safety record.

An Apache attack helicopter loaded with weapons and ammunition crashed in January, shortly after taking off from an airport on the eastern borders with Ethiopia. The three-person crew survived that crash.

At least 16 people, including two women and two children, were killed in January last year when a military plane, a Russian Antonov An-12, crashed in the restive West Darfur region.

In 2003, a civilian Sudan Airways plane crashed into a hillside while trying to make an emergency landing, killing 116 people, including eight foreigners. Only a small boy survived the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
WJCL

Sheriff: Pilot killed when plane crashes in Georgia

RHINE, Ga. (AP) — The pilot of small plane died when it crashed in Georgia over the weekend. The crash happened late Sunday near Highway 280 just outside the town of Rhine, WMAZ-TV reported. The single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area, Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson said Authorities believe...
GEORGIA STATE
