Celebs Who Were Upstaged By Their Kids On Live TV
Back in 2017, American academic Robert Kelly was giving an interview on BBC World News from his apartment via video chat. Wearing a suit and tie, the political science professor — whose specialty happens to be Korean relations — was discussing the impeachment of South Korea's president (a fairly serious topic, to say the least), when he was interrupted by his two adorable kids, daughter Marion and son James. The duo pulled focus when they were seen in the background, bursting into their father's study, before their panicked mom, Jung-a Kim, eventually barged in to quickly get the children out of sight.www.nickiswift.com
