California State

Photos: Ship ahoy! One-of-a-kind nautical house up for grabs on Northern California lake

By Variety.com
Mercury News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerched high atop the scenic shores of Folsom Lake, in the Sacramento suburb of Newscastle, is this unique house. The home’s outer shell bears an uncanny resemblance to a ship that’s run ashore, smack-dab amid the rugged terrain. Fittingly known as the “Shipwreck House,” the place has a wave-shaped roof with a trio of mast-like iron columns and rectangular solar panels made to look like sails, plus a white cubic volume that could easily double as a crow’s nest. Floating on and off the market since it was built in 2015 — originally for $3.8 million — the home has resurfaced for sale once again, this time for a more palatable $2.4 million.

