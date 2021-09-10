Russian Tech Giant Yandex Says It Was Targeted In Biggest Attack Ever
Russian tech company Yandex said a cyberattack on its servers this summer was the largest known distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack in the history of the Internet. In a September 9 blog post, Yandex said it had identified a powerful new botnet, a network of computers infected with malware and controlled without the owners' knowledge, that has also carried out DDoS attacks in other countries.www.birminghamstar.com
