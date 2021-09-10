CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Russian Tech Giant Yandex Says It Was Targeted In Biggest Attack Ever

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian tech company Yandex said a cyberattack on its servers this summer was the largest known distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack in the history of the Internet. In a September 9 blog post, Yandex said it had identified a powerful new botnet, a network of computers infected with malware and controlled without the owners' knowledge, that has also carried out DDoS attacks in other countries.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
Benzinga

Yandex Admits Repelling Biggest DDoS Attack: Reuters

Hackers tried to flood a network of Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) with unusually high volumes of data traffic to paralyze it in August and September, Reuters reports. The cyberattack on the Russian tech firm is considered the most significant known distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack in the internet's history. The attack...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

Yandex is battling the largest DDoS in Russian Internet history

Russian internet giant Yandex has been targeted in a massive distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack that started last week and reportedly continues this week. A report in Russian media says that the assault is the largest in the short history of the Russian internet, the RuNet, and that it was confirmed by a U.S.-based company.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Blog#Russian#Cloudflare#Rfe Rl Inc
cyberscoop.com

Russian cybercrime continues as government-backed attacks on companies dwindle, CrowdStrike says

A spider spins a web in a garden outside Moscow on June 4, 2021. (Photo by YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images) The Russian approach to hacking shifted considerably over the past year, with state-sponsored attacks on commercial organizations dropping off even as the local cybercrime scene dominated the field, CrowdStrike said in a report Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

British researchers say pro-Russian influence operation targets US, western news websites

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The websites of several prominent Western news outlets have been targeted by a pro-Russian influence operation that uses the websites’ comment sections to distort public opinion, research conducted in Britain shows. The study by Cardiff...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HackRead

Yandex hit by largest DDoS attack involving 200,000 hacked devices

Yandex, a Russia-based technology and search engine giant, has confirmed that its servers were targeted with cyber history’s largest DDoS attack last week. In its blog post published on 9 September, Yandex revealed that the company discovered a powerful new network of botnets that have carried out DDoS attacks not just against Runet, Russia’s version of the World Wide Web to maintain unified nationwide communications against cyberattack, but in various other countries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Russia
IBTimes

China To Target Biggest Payment App Alipay In Tech Crackdown: FT

Chinese regulators have ordered sweeping changes to the country's biggest payment app Alipay, as the ruling Communist Party attempts to rein in "the unruly growth" of the tech giants. Alipay -- with more than one billion users in China and other Asian nations including India -- was told to spinoff...
WORLD
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Estonian President Says a Lack of ‘Special Conditions' for Tech Giants Has Allowed Local Start-Ups to Thrive

President Kersti Kaljulaid said multinationals have traditionally set up their overseas headquarters in countries with generous tax systems, adding that Estonia has never been a tax haven. Facebook, Google and Apple all employ thousands of people at their European headquarters in Ireland, where the corporation tax is 12.5%. In Estonia,...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

World Bank officials pushed staffers to boost China ranking

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): An independent investigation commissioned by the World Bank has found that its top officials placed "undue pressure" on staffers to alter data to inflate the rankings for China and Saudi Arabia in 2018 and 2020 editions of the report, according to the US media. WilmerHale...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Big Tech grapples with Russian internet crackdown during election

The Russian government is increasingly pressuring American technology companies to take down content from their platforms with threats of fines, throttling and criminal prosecution for local staff ahead of this weekend’s parliamentary election. The breadth of the censorship demands, backed by recently-passed laws targeting content deemed to be illegal, are...
INTERNET
AFP

Google pulled Russia opposition app under 'extraordinary duress': sources

Google blocked new downloads of a Russian opposition voting app under "extraordinary duress," sources close to the matter said Friday, as international outrage and concern built over the decision. Earlier Friday a source close to Apple's decision told AFP the iPhone maker had relented after authorities made arrest threats against its workers in Russia. 
CELL PHONES
Birmingham Star

'Australia a potential nuclear war target'

Beijing [China] September 18 (ANI): A Chinese newspaper that is a mouthpiece of President XI Jinping's party informed that Australia is now 'a potential target for a nuclear strike' after Canberra launched an AUKUS pact with the US and UK to build nuclear-powered submarines. Chinese newspaper Global Times published an...
CHINA
International Business Times

Is Russia Planning To Go To War? Putin Green Lights Production Of New Nuclear Submarines

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced new orders on Monday for more nuclear submarines to join a new, more modern Russian fleet. Speaking on a video call, Putin greenlighted the production of new sophisticated weapon systems for the Russian Navy, including two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles, two diesel-powered submarines and a pair of corvettes. The ships would be stationed at shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Siberian port city in Far East Russia.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy