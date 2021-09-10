Russian Tech Giant Yandex Says It Was Targeted In Biggest Attack Ever

Yandex, a Russia-based technology and search engine giant, has confirmed that its servers were targeted with cyber history’s largest DDoS attack last week. In its blog post published on 9 September, Yandex revealed that the company discovered a powerful new network of botnets that have carried out DDoS attacks not just against Runet, Russia’s version of the World Wide Web to maintain unified nationwide communications against cyberattack, but in various other countries.

