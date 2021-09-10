CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Florida Appeals Court Gives Boost To Gov. DeSantis In School Mask Mandate Fight

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQhYL_0bsMBXxC00

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeals has given Gov. Ron DeSantis a boost in the battle over school mask mandates by putting a hold on a circuit judge ruling that said the state could not enforce the ban.

The Tallahassee-based appeals court agreed to reinstate a stay on Leon County Judge John Cooper’s ruling, clearing the way for the state to try to block school districts from requiring students to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was a blow to a group of parents who filed the lawsuit and argued that children would be harmed by DeSantis’ executive order. While the panel said it would issue a full written explanation later, the one-paragraph order Friday expressed skepticism about the parents’ case.

“Upon our review of the trial court’s final judgment and the operative pleadings, we have serious doubts about standing, jurisdiction, and other threshold matters, the order states. “These doubts significantly militate against the likelihood of the appellees’ ultimate success in this appeal. Given the presumption against vacating the automatic stay, the stay should have been left in place pending appellate review.”

The decision means the state can continue to financially penalize school officials who impose mask mandates without a parent opt-out.

DeSantis said Wednesday he expected the stay to be reinstated and to ultimately win the lawsuit.

“But what we found is, you know, in the trial courts in Tallahassee, state and federal, we typically lose if there’s a political component to it, but then in the appeals court, we almost always win,” the governor said.

The order was part of a flurry of legal activity after a Sept. 2 ruling by Cooper against DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the Department of Education and the State Board of Education. The DeSantis administration appealed that ruling, a step that led to an automatic stay while the case was pending at the appeals court.

But the parents’ attorneys asked Cooper to vacate the stay, a request that he granted Wednesday. The DeSantis administration quickly returned to the appeals court with an emergency motion to reinstate the stay — which led to Friday’s order.

In their motion to reinstate the stay, attorneys for the state argued that they will ultimately prevail in the underlying issues in the lawsuit. They contended, in part, that Cooper violated constitutional separation of powers and delved into policy and political issues about whether schools should be allowed to require masks.

“The adequate level of safety in schools and other public settings is a political question reserved entirely for elected representatives who are publicly accountable,” the motion said. “Therefore, in finding irreparable harm (from a stay of his ruling), the trial court should not have substituted its own health policy preferences or risk assessments for those of the governor or, more importantly, the state health officer and surgeon general.”

But in a response Thursday night, attorneys for the parents said a potential stay would create “the very real prospect of irreparable harm” and pointed to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus that has caused a spike in COVID-19 cases during the past two months.

“The evidence clearly shows that children have become infected exponentially since the spread of the delta variant this summer,” the filing said. “This daily possible exposure to a more contagious COVID strain — the delta variant — in a school setting which allows parents to opt-out their children from wearing masks without any medical reason is an irreparable harm to appellees’ (the plaintiffs’) children. Appellees’ children have the option of either staying at home to avoid COVID, or they must go to school, which schools cannot require masks pursuant to the executive order, and expose themselves to COVID on a daily basis. Either option presents an irreparable harm to appellees’ children.”

The parents filed the lawsuit Aug. 6, about a week after DeSantis issued the executive order. Following the executive order, the Florida Department of Health issued a rule that said parents should have the right to opt out of student mask requirements.

While DeSantis argues parents should be able to decide whether their children wear masks, 13 districts bucked the executive order and Department of Health rule, only allowing students to forgo masks if their parents present documented medical reasons. That has led to Corcoran pursuing financial penalties against districts that have approved such policies.

In siding with the parents, Cooper in the Sept. 2 ruling said DeSantis overstepped his authority, He also cited a new state law known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” which deals with parents’ right to control health and educational decisions for their children. Cooper said Corcoran and the Department of Education improperly imposed financial penalties on districts that enacted mask mandates without giving the districts due process.

“The law of Florida does not permit the defendants to punish school boards, its members, or officials for adopting face mask mandates with no parental opt-outs if the schools boards have been denied their due process rights under the Parents’ Bill of Rights to show that this policy is reasonable and meets the requirements of the statute,” Cooper wrote.

In the motion to reinstate the stay Wednesday night, the state’s lawyers pushed back against the judge’s conclusions involving the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

“According to its plain terms, the Parents’ Bill of Rights limits governmental authority and protects the inherent rights of parents,” the motion said. “Thus, the governor could not possibly have violated the Parents’ Bill of Rights by protecting parents’ rights. Most assuredly, the Parents’ Bill of Rights does not grant any authority to local school districts that did not previously exist.”

Friday’s order was issued by Judges Stephanie Ray, Harvey Jay and Adam Tanenbaum. Ray and Jay were appointed to the Tallahassee-based appeals court by former Gov. Rick Scott, while Tanenbaum was appointed by DeSantis.

(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s Jim Saunders contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis Announces End Of ‘Florida Standards Assessment’ In Schools

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that they are crafting legislation for the upcoming legislative session to do away with the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA). Speaking at the Doral Academy Preparatory School on Tuesday, the governor said the 2021-2022 school year will be the last for the FSA. “We also have to recognize that it is the year 2021 and the FSA is quite frankly, outdated. It takes days to administer, leaving less time for student learning. It is not customizable to each student, which we do have the capability now with algorithms to do, it fails to provide timely...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Governor Ron Desantis Announces $3.4 Million In Awards Through Military Community Grant Programs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Enterprise Florida has awarded $3.4 million to communities throughout Florida through the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program, the Defense Reinvestment Grant Program, and the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant Program. Locally, the Miami Dade Beacon Council has received $75,000 to enhance economic development, identify opportunities for economic diversification, and build connectivity to grow the existing defense industry in Miami-Dade County. The governor’s office said these grants will bolster military facilities, support economic diversification efforts for defense-dependent communities, and fund programs to improve military-community relations. “In Florida, we...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Announces New Quarantine Policy For Students And Employees

MIAMI(CBSMIAMI)—- Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced a change in the quarantine policy for high school students and employees that would reduce the number of days in quarantine for those contracting the coronavirus. Carvalho told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the policy is being modified as of Monday and will mean that the 10-day quarantine period would be reduced to five days. “We are seeing signs that are encouraging,” said Carvalho. “The change will result in individuals being quarantined for no less than 5 days,” he said. He said after 5 days, they could take a PCR test and if was negative, they would...
EDUCATION
CBS Miami

DeSantis Pledges To Fine Cities, Counties Requiring Workers To Get COVID Vaccine

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that his administration will start issuing $5,000 fines to cities and counties that require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. “These mandates are overreaches and they will be really destructive to a lot of good people. So we’re on board to fight back both in terms in any of the government, with our law being applied and the fines, but then anything involving the private, we’re going to be providing protections for people because people should not face a choice of losing their jobs,” said DeSantis at a campaign-style news conference on...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Tallahassee, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

‘This Is Really Horrible’: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber Slammed Gov. DeSantis Over Ban On Cities, Counties Requiring Employee COVID Vaccinations

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has slammed Governor Ron DeSantis after he announced that county and city governments would be fined if they mandated that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. “He’s spreading these conspiracies about vaccines and now stopping major employers from getting their employees, who deal with the public every day, vaccinated. This is really horrible,” said Gelber. On Monday, DeSantis said cities or counties that require employee vaccinations would be fined $5,000 per violation, potentially millions of dollars statewide. At a news conference near Gainesville, he said vaccine mandates are not about the science. “I don’t...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

AARP Report: 237 Florida Nursing Home Residents Died From COVID During 4-Week Period

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — As the delta variant of the coronavirus caused Florida to become a hotspot for COVID-19 in late July and August, the state’s nursing homes also felt the brunt. Using federal data, the senior-advocacy group AARP released a report Wednesday that said 237 Florida nursing-home residents died of COVID-19 during a four-week period that ended Aug. 22 — tied for the highest death rate in the nation. Also, the report pointed to other indications of continuing struggles with COVID-19 in the state’s nursing homes, including lagging vaccination rates of workers and residents. AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said in a...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida Rent Is Skyrocketing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Apartments.com, you’d be hard pressed to find much affordable in the Fort Lauderdale area. Studio apartments average $1,800 a month, while two- and three-bedroom apartments are through the roof, several grand. “I’m afraid it will lead to more homelessness,” said area realtor Didi Collins. “You gotta have a good amount of money to rent or buy.” It’s why her 25-year-old daughter lives at home. “It’s out of reach right now,” said Alexis Collins. The fact is wages in South Florida are not keeping up with the rising rent. It’s expected rents will keep escalating before the end of the year Renter Alina...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Science, Not Politics, Guide Mask Mandate Rules In South Florida Schools

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida schools are not backing down on their mask mandates, despite a court ruling on Friday that allows the state’s “mask mandate ban” to stand while the case is appealed. Many families are in favor of mandatory masking at school. “They need to wear masks in school to protect these kids,” said great grandmother Sharon Turchin while waiting in line to pick up her great grandson.  “He’s only 10, he can’t get the vaccine.  He needs to be protected,” she said. A smaller number is opposed. “I’m a vaccinated mom,” said Samira Khalifi, “And I think at this point it...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Richard Corcoran
CBS Miami

2022 Florida Prepaid Application Fees Being Waived During Early Enrollment

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Families looking to enroll their children in this year’s Florida prepaid college plan, from now until October 31, will have their application fee waived. Families will then be automatically enrolled when open enrollment starts February 1, 2022, and can change their plan type or cancel if needed once open enrollment begins in February. There are thousands of families in Florida who have yet to claim refunds on their existing prepaid plans. Eighteen months ago, there was a price reduction resulting in more than $500 million in refunds. The average return was around $4,700.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy