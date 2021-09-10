CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, NY

LaFayette apple orchard Beak & Skiff earns ‘Best Apple Orchard in America’ distinction from USA Today

localsyr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard has recently been named “Best Apple Orchard in America” by USA Today. This is the fourth time the family-owned LaFayette orchard has been awarded this distinction. They won this award previously in 2015, 2017, and 2020. Beak & Skiff is a staple of Central New York apple picking, hard cider, spirits, and wine, along with their line of 1911 alcoholic beverages.

www.localsyr.com

