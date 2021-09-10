CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

A one minute tour through the new PAS Elementary School

By Sirrina Martinez
pipestonestar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new PAS Elementary School features many updates and new technologies: flexible classroom seating with tables that are adjustable to student height; Some tables that students can write on; each floor has a flexible learning area in the common areas between the classrooms with more flexible seating, allowing students from different classes to be brought together to learn; sensory rooms with adjustable lighting and special equipment for children with different needs and so much more.

www.pipestonestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Globe Gazette

New Forest City Elementary School playground a climber's dream

Just in the nick of time. That's the feeling Forest City Elementary School officials had about the timing of the new 3rd- and 4th-grade playground, which was completed in August before the first day of school. "We were supposed to have it done in early June, but with the lack...
FOREST CITY, IA
ABC6.com

Sherman Elementary School aiming to move students to new building by Oct. 1

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – At a meeting Wednesday night, officials at Warren A. Sherman Elementary School laid out more details about the start of the school year. The entire student body, consisting of kindergarten through fifth grade, will learn on the first floor of the former Gorton Jr. High School. The former school building is currently being used as administrative offices.
WARWICK, RI
kslnewsradio.com

Jordan Chan Boon, Thunder Ridge Elementary School

“Ms. Jordan is a kind-hearted, amazing and compassionate Special Education teacher you could hope for for children with disabilities. Her dedication to teach is beyond with her job description. She puts her heart to each child no matter how challenging the task would be. The most incredible of all is she treats her students with respect as an individual as well as she treats the parents with dignity. This is the kind of educator that our children deserve.”
EDUCATION
The Oakland Press

A ‘super’ back-to-school welcome at a Pontiac elementary school

Herrington Elementary students received a superhero’s welcome on their first day of school Tuesday. The Pontiac school has been closed for the past 18 months to its 420 students in kindergarten through 5th grade. Wearing masks to comply with the Oakland County health order, students were cheered on by parents...
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Pas#Pas Elementary School
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Victoria Elementary School receives supplies

Victoria Christian Church delivers school supplies to Victoria Elementary: The Christian Women’s Fellowship of Victoria Christian Church recently organized a collection drive for school supplies to be donated to Victoria Elementary. Shown receiving the multiple boxes of supplies are from left, Julie Dalton, principal; Janet Johnson, guidance counselor; and Kristin Peebles, assistant principal.
VICTORIA, VA
WSAV-TV

Savannah elementary school adds color to curriculum with new mural

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Garden City Elementary has added a pop of color to its curriculum with a new welcome garden. In collaboration with Loop It Up Savannah, Inc. and two local artists, Allison Hall and Juliana Lupacchino, the school’s new mural is gracing the hallways with hopes to inspire young learners.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Channel 25

Franklin ISD elementary school to close for one week due to COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN, Texas — In a letter to Franklin ISD families, the district announced Roland Reynolds Elementary School would be closed due to COVID-19 cases. The letter says the campus will be closed from Friday, Sept. 10 to Friday, Sept. 17. Friday, Sept. 10 will be considered a student holiday and...
FRANKLIN, TX
Oneida Dispatch

North Broad Elementary students stride into the new school year

Oneida, N.Y. — Students in grades K-5 were welcomed back for the 2021 school year at North Broad Elementary in Oneida on Tuesday. Around 200 students and 40 staff will be participating in a five-day in-person school week this year, a refreshing back-to-normal schedule after COVID-19 derailed any sense of normalcy last year. The beginning of the 2020 academic calendar was largely a hybrid schedule with students in-person two days a week and the rest of the learning done remotely. For many students, especially in this younger age group, remote learning was a challenge.
ONEIDA, NY
Wicked Local

Topping off ceremony brings Easton one step closer to new elementary school

EASTON – The final steel beam was added to the new Blanche A. Ames Elementary School on Aug. 30, moving the $95 million project closer to its October 2022 completion date. The new school, being built on the current Parkview School site, will house Easton’s youngest learners in grades Pre-K-2. Everything about the project was designed with that age group in mind. For example, the windows are low set so every student can see outside, according to School Superintendent Lisha Cabral.
EASTON, MA
uticaphoenix.net

RCSD to delay start with permanent closure of elementary school

The flooding Rome dealt with a few weeks ago was more than the Staley Elementary School could handle. “Probably about a foot of water on all four sides of the building, and then completely occupied the crawl space of the building and then several classrooms, offices and the hallways a little bit were underwater,” said Rome City School District Superintendent Peter Blake.
ROME, NY
Columbia Basin Herald

Groff Elementary School officials cut ribbon

MOSES LAKE — Opening day at Vicki Groff Elementary School found the place full of kids and teachers, as well as a few electricians and landscapers putting the final touches on the new school. “There’s still some fine tuning that they are doing in some areas,” said Groff Elementary School...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KYTV

New vending machine at Springfield elementary school feeds students’ hunger to read

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Teachers at McGregor Elementary School in Springfield hope a new vending machine feeds students’ hunger to read. A grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks paid for a vending machine full of books. Students use tokens earned for good behavior and the books are theirs to keep. School leaders say the kids are already excited to feed their appetites to read.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
drippingspringsnews.com

DSISD officially unveils new elementary school in Driftwood

The Dripping Springs Independent School District has expanded to better meet the needs of students in nearby Driftwood.Although students in ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
DRIFTWOOD, TX
LJWORLD

Lawrence school district recognizes New York Elementary, West Middle School teachers with Horizon Awards

Two Lawrence educators in their second year of teaching were recently honored by the school district. Superintendent Anthony Lewis on Monday announced Sarah Edmonds, a New York Elementary School fourth grade teacher, and Mary Krieger, a West Middle School sixth grade science teacher, as the winners of the district’s 2021 Horizon Awards, which recognize exemplary teachers in their second year of teaching.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy