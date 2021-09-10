A one minute tour through the new PAS Elementary School
The new PAS Elementary School features many updates and new technologies: flexible classroom seating with tables that are adjustable to student height; Some tables that students can write on; each floor has a flexible learning area in the common areas between the classrooms with more flexible seating, allowing students from different classes to be brought together to learn; sensory rooms with adjustable lighting and special equipment for children with different needs and so much more.www.pipestonestar.com
