A one minute tour through the new PAS Elementary School

“Ms. Jordan is a kind-hearted, amazing and compassionate Special Education teacher you could hope for for children with disabilities. Her dedication to teach is beyond with her job description. She puts her heart to each child no matter how challenging the task would be. The most incredible of all is she treats her students with respect as an individual as well as she treats the parents with dignity. This is the kind of educator that our children deserve.”

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO