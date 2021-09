Home furniture manufacturer and supplier MCS Industries, Inc. got a win in a Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) court two months after filing a $600,000 lawsuit against China’s Cosco Shipping and Switzerland’s Mediterranean Shipping Co. alleging they failed to meet their contractual commitments. Although Mediterranean has yet to settle, Cosco agreed to resolve the dispute for an undisclosed sum as afforded by the FMC’s confidentiality policy. U.S.-based MCS, whose home goods and furnishings retail clients include Target, Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe’s, claimed in its initial suit that the foreign-owned carriers had “unjustly and unreasonably” exploited customers and colluded to manipulate the market in...

