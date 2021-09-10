CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cardi B & Offset, BTS, Kanye West, Kings of Leon & More of the Week's Biggest Winners (Sept. 10)

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeyword of the week for many musicians was "expansion." Global Citizen Live spread out its concert extravaganza scheduled for later this month to six continents. And Kings of Leon is taking their reach to new heights by soon becoming the first band to play their latest NFT song in space.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Chris Brown calls out Kanye West following ‘Donda’ release

In an Instagram Story post that has since been deleted, Brown wrote of West: “Kanye a whole h*e.”. Singer Chris Brown called out rapper Kanye West in the wake of this weekend’s release of the MC’s 10th studio LP, the long-awaited Donda. The album was released on Sunday morning, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kanye
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
James Corden
Person
Cardi B
Person
Idina Menzel
AOL Corp

Kanye West brings out Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, stirs controversy at 'Donda' event

Kanye West — or YE, if his name change goes through — certainly knows how to capture headlines. As fans await the actual release of Donda, the artist held his third listening event for the upcoming album, this time at Chicago's Soldier Field. On Thursday night, West clearly wanted to send some kind of message as he brought out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, who has been embroiled in scandal for making homophobic remarks. The evening closed with Kim Kardashian walking out in a wedding dress. Oh, and West appeared to light himself on fire.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look Was Designed By Kanye West

Kim Kardashian takes her Met Gala fashion seriously. The reality star has consistently gone the extra mile with her choices, since she first stepped on the red carpet in the now iconic floral print Givenchy maternity dress in 2013. Given that, and her most recent wet-look raindrop gown that pulled Thierry Mugler out of retirement in 2019, the bar was set high for tonight’s affair. Kardashian could have called up any designer on earth, but she selected the one close to home: ex-husband, Kanye West.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music News#Cardi B Offset#Nft#Billboard#Instagram#Inspiration4#American#Indigo#Outkast#Speakerboxxx#The Billboard Hot 100#Abba#Frozen
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Hinted That He Cheated On Kim Kardashian After The Birth Of Their First Two Kids And Fought With Her Over Who Had More Money In New Lyrics From “Donda”

Kanye West has sparked speculation that he was unfaithful to Kim Kardashian during their marriage thanks to new lyrics from Donda. On Saturday, Kanye’s tenth studio album was finally released to fans after months of anticipation fueled by three listening parties, each attended by his estranged wife, Kim. And with...
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Drake Wears Soulja Boy Glasses After Soulja Puts Kanye West on Blast

As fans wait for Drake to deliver his album Certified Lover Boy later this week, the Toronto rap superstar decided to poke a little fun at his rap nemesis Kanye West. On Tuesday (Aug. 31), Drizzy’s friend and rapper Carnage hopped on his Instagram Live and posted a video update on CLB. In doing so, he also added an IG filter of Soulja Boy’s famed 2007 sunglasses with his insignia on them. In the clip, Carnage is in the studio with Drake and when he points his smartphone camera at him he’s rocking Big Draco’s classic frames. “Just went over all the masters...This is big. CLB = Greatness,” Carnage captioned the video.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West's "DONDA" Final Sales Numbers Are Here

Another massive album may have dropped today, but Kanye West's DONDA isn't even close to fading from the conversation. In fact, many believe that Ye's tenth studio album is only getting better with time -- though not everyone remains convinced of its quality to begin with. Yet polarization has become a recurring part of the Kanye album rollout, and those who love DONDA have spoken loud and clear on the project's behalf.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kim Kardashian nods to Kanye with face-obscuring mask at Met Gala 2021

Kanye West may not have joined Kim Kardashian on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, but his influence on her attire was undeniable. Rather than show her famous face, the rapper’s estranged wife continued her recent fetish-inspired fashion turn by donning a face-obscuring mask that even covered her eyes. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Cardi B and Offset announce birth of their second child

Cardi B and Offset have announced the birth of their second child. The couple announced that they were expecting back in June, when Cardi joined Offset’s group Migos for a special performance at the 2021 BET Awards. Their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus was born in 2018. Today (September 6), Cardi...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Thanks Stormi, But Not Kylie Jenner, During VMAs Acceptance Speech As They Expect Baby #2

Uh, Travis Scott seemed to forget someone during his MTV VMAs. The ‘Franchise’ rapper gave love to his daughter, Stormi, but NOT her pregnant mother, Kylie Jenner!. After a year of social distancing and virtual performances, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards brought some surprises on Sunday (Sept. 12). Justin Bieber flew, Lil Nas X stripped, Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor almost fought, and Travis Scott forgot. Travis, 30, took home the Best Hip-Hop VMA for “Franchise,” his song with Young Thug and M.I.A. After collecting the Moonperson trophy, Travis went down a list of people to thank. “First, I want to thank God, my mom, Stormi [Webster],” he said before thanking his label and giving love to the fans. One person that Travis seemingly overlooked was Kylie Jenner – aka the woman currently pregnant with their second child. The omission was teased by fans online.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake, Kanye West & JMSN Lead This Week's "R&B Season" Playlist

Labor Day weekend couldn't have come at a better time. With two massive albums dropping within a week of each other, everyone needs a bit of down time to really take it all in. Kanye West's DONDA is 27-songs in length with a run-time of nearly two hours while Drake's Certified Lover Boy clocks in at nearly an hour and a half with 21 songs.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kanye West, Charli XCX, Wiki, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Cardi B and Offset Welcome New Baby Boy

The second child of the Cardi B and Offset union is here. The two superstar rappers welcomed their second child on Saturday (Sept. 4). The couple’s second child is a boy and the two shared an image holding the newborn while wrapped in a Louis Vuitton blanket. “We are so...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy