Former Gibraltar exec sells Orchard Park house for $2.1 million

I can’t think of a more useless way to spend ones money. I’m sure the homeless and gang culture will be welcomed in Telosa? I wonder how much “fossil fuel” they will use to build this unsustainable “sustainable” city? I have been watching and listening to these climate alarmists for most of my 63 years. They are 0-61 with their “predictions” (fear mongering for dollars) . If you think these tyrannical democrats, and some RINO’s ran amuck with a phony “pandemic”? Wait until you see what they have in store for us under the phony “climate change” narrative!

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO