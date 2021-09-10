CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida's Mask Mandate Ban Reinstated

By Will Althoff
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Governor's ban on mask mandates is back in effect.

Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
Deerfield News

Federal Judge Strikes Down DeSantis Anti Riot Law-Governor Loses Second Case In As Many Weeks

Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just days after another court ruled Florida’s Governor cannot enforce his Anti-Mask laws another court has enjoined his Anti Riot law. Federal Judge Mark Walker has enjoined Florida’s Anti-Riot law which Desantis signed into law to prevent black life matters protests. Just a few weeks ago when Cuban Americans were protesting in Miami, no local police or FHP Florida’s state police arrested any protestors who had closed down the Palmetto Expressway in Miami. DeSantis known for his shenanigans and Trumpiness has just lost two major legal battles. While he will appeal, getting injunctive relief overturned is not an easy thing to do. Below are the 4 things needed to receive a TRO or a Preliminary Injunction. The two most important are irreparable and the likelihood of success on the merits.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
whtc.com

South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down city’s school mask mandate

(Reuters) – South Carolina’s Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a school mask mandate in the state’s capital city in the midst of its largest surge in COVID-19 cases since last winter. In the latest of several such legal cases across a nation where cultural and political clashes have erupted...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Florida judge rules in favour of school mask mandates despite governor’s efforts to ban them

School districts across Florida which defied their governor by imposing a coronavirus mask mandate can carry on with their policies, a Florida judge has ruled.The decision ends a legal pause, or “stay,” to the public health measures that was automatically triggered when the state government appealed their earlier loss in a lawsuit from pro-mask parents.The ruling, from Florida Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, found that the state government wouldn’t be harmed if the mask mandates resumed while its appeal goes forward — while children could suffer if the policies weren’t put back in place in the interim."It’s undisputed that...
EDUCATION
Florida Phoenix

FL still missing out on billions for public schools; what’s the holdup?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida is now one of only two states in the nation that has not submitted a plan to the U.S. Department of Education for providing billions in federal dollars to help public schools during the pandemic. Overall, 48 states and Washington D.C. have sent in their plans — which were due on June 7, according […] The post FL still missing out on billions for public schools; what’s the holdup? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Community Policy