The eureka moment happened in a shower stall in Chapel Hill. Then-UNC sophomore Ritwik Pavan was running late, showering quickly so he could make a meeting. “I was thinking about how frustrating it would be to have to park on Franklin Street,” he said. Somewhere between shampoo rinses, that frustration became an idea – one he would write down as soon as he dried off. Flash forward through several brainstorming sessions, and that idea became a startup, Vade.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO