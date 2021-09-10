CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visit A Recreated Boat Dock And Learn About Erie Canal History At This Museum In New York

By Lisa Sammons
 8 days ago
The Erie Canal played such an important role in the growth and development of New York commerce. The construction of the 363-mile canal revolutionized the way goods were shipped from the West to the East. The cost of transporting goods from the northwest to New York was almost immediately lowered from $100 a ton to less than $8 a ton. The canal changed transportation and sped up the industrialization and modernization of America. Nowadays, with computers and airplanes, the average person may not think too much about the importance of the Erie Canal. But if you’re interested in learning more about this monumental landmark, you’ll want to check out the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum.

