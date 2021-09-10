CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Lake, CO

Grand Lake recall was a last resort, petitioners say

By Eli Pace
skyhinews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether or not Grand Lake electors remove the mayor from office next month could be a referendum on decisions of town policy or how those votes were handled. Four town residents — Diane Mahoney, Craig Wilkerson, Janice Bruton and Kathy Weydert — filed a recall petition in May and then collected 19 signatures more than the 25 they needed to trigger a recall ballot. Now, Grand Lake electors will decide whether to keep Mayor Steve Kudron in office in a mail-in ballot Oct. 5.

