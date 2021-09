Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said QB Carson Wentz (foot/COVID-19) will start the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Wentz underwent foot surgery in August and was expected to be sidelined anywhere from 5-to-12 weeks. The former Philadelphia Eagle was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list recently. He practiced all week and will make his Colts debut this Sunday. The 28-year-old will look to bounce back after a disappointing 2020 campaign. Wentz threw for 2,620 yards and a 15:16 TD: INT ratio while getting sacked a league-high 50 times over 12 games last season in Philadelphia. Wentz is a low-end QB2 and is currently 26th among all quarterbacks in the latest expert consensus rankings for Week 1.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO