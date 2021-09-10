Rabalais: Will Tiger Stadium truly feel like Tiger Stadium on Saturday night?

BATON ROUGE, La. - When last we saw Tiger Stadium as Tiger Stadium, the real jet airplane engine loud, ground shaking, bourbon aftershave smelling Death Valley, a guy named Joe Burrow was running under the goalposts with the name “Burreaux” on the back of his jersey. LSU was ranked No. 1 in the country and the Tigers were about to make chopped beef out of the Texas A&M Aggies as 102,218 howled their approval.