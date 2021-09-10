CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Kevin James Crombie || Obituary

By eExtra News
eparisextra.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin James Crombie was born January 8, 1966 in Fresno California, to parents Don Lee Crombie and Diane Harding Crombie. He proudly served his country in the U.S. army and was a member of Bethel Temple Church. He is survived by his children; Kris Ash and Katy Aranzasu, brothers; Dean Crombie and Andrew Allen, sisters; Elizabeth Bills, Debra Ridley and Deidra Myers, nephews; Buck Crombie and wife, Shana, Joseph Brown and nieces, Dani and Riki Crombie.

eparisextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Kevin James#Don Lee#Bethel Temple Church
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
CBS News

Robert Durst found guilty of killing Susan Berman

A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst on Friday of murdering his best friend 20 years ago in a case that took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife's 1982 disappearance. Durst, 78,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy