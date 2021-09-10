Kevin James Crombie || Obituary
Kevin James Crombie was born January 8, 1966 in Fresno California, to parents Don Lee Crombie and Diane Harding Crombie. He proudly served his country in the U.S. army and was a member of Bethel Temple Church. He is survived by his children; Kris Ash and Katy Aranzasu, brothers; Dean Crombie and Andrew Allen, sisters; Elizabeth Bills, Debra Ridley and Deidra Myers, nephews; Buck Crombie and wife, Shana, Joseph Brown and nieces, Dani and Riki Crombie.eparisextra.com
