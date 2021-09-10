1 Bettega dead, 2 Bettegas arrested after homicide involving vehicle in Covelo
COVELO, 9/10/21 — A 23-year-old Covelo man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering his cousin early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 4. Christopher Bettega was taken into custody after a search warrant was served at a residence in the vicinity of Mendocino Pass Road and Biggar Lane, four days after Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies initially responded to reports that Christopher Bettega and victim William Bettega, 25, had been the victims of an attack and possible kidnapping around 1:30 a.m. At that time, William Bettega’s location was reportedly unknown.mendovoice.com
