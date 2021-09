This week, The New Yorker will be announcing the longlists for the 2021 National Book Awards. Check back this afternoon for the list for Translated Literature. Several titles on the longlist for this year’s National Book Award for Young People’s Literature supply young readers with lessons from the past. Three contenders are works of nonfiction that contextualize seminal moments in American history: “Unspeakable,” by Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrated by Floyd Cooper, is a narration of the Tulsa Race Massacre; Kekla Magoon’s “Revolution in Our Time” documents the community-driven activism of the Black Panther Party and the U.S. government’s attempts to suppress it; and “From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry,” by Paula Yoo, situates the murder of Vincent Chin in the broader story of the Asian American civil-rights movement.

