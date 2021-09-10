CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Reasons Why You Need to Invest in Digital Marketing

Cover picture for the articleApart from the industry or business model, every business can benefit from investing in digital marketing. Since internet usage by adults has increased remarkably, online marketing plays a huge role in buying decisions people make these days. Whether you are a brick-and-mortar business or selling products online and looking to secure a sustainable commercial future, investing in a foolproof digital marketing strategy could be a wise move. From improving your search engine optimization to reaching the target audience with email marketing, and placing the right PPC ads, there are so many aspects of digital marketing that can help businesses thrive in 2021 and beyond.

Entrepreneur

Why Local Marketing Still Matters in the Digital Age

As our digital worlds have expanded, it has become increasingly popular for small businesses with an ecommerce store or online services to market themselves nationally. The problem is that many of these businesses are giving up their local marketing efforts in favor of a national approach, believing it to be a superior option. They've been led to believe that focusing locally limits their potential base while national marketing opens the door to a large number of possible consumers. While this is technically correct, the logic ignores the level of scale required to convert customers nationally and the conversion benefits of local marketing.
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

Why Should You Invest Resources In Bitcoin?

Investment is the best possible way to grow your money. However, investing in stocks consumes a considerable deal of time to show fruitful outcomes. Undeniably there are ample methods that allow you to earn faster revenue by investing a considerable amount of funds. Still, you have put in a lot of effort to earn a gigantic buck in a nominal range of time. Investing in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin is the utmost potential method to earn a considerable amount of money in a nominal range of time.
MARKETS
dailynewsen.com

Quick Guide: Simple Ways to Make Your Blog Mobile-Friendly

Consider what individuals were doing when you were waiting for the bus the last time. They're probably on their phones, doing random things. Listening to music, looking for information, reading, or simply scrolling on social media. According to statistics in 2021, there are more than 6 billion individuals worldwide who use mobile phones.
INTERNET
retechnology.com

The Real Estate Marketing Materials Every Agent Needs

There are more than 1 million real estate agents across the United States. Although you aren't competing with all of them, there's a high likelihood you have plenty of competition locally, including many seasoned vets. How do you catch the eyes of buyers and sellers when they have so many options?
REAL ESTATE
Andre Oentoro

What Digital Marketing Metrics Should You Track?

Starting a new online business is exciting. Quite often, new business owners find out that they need to assess whether their chosen marketing strategy is effective. Almost every type of digital marketing such as affiliate marketing, social media management, and online campaign video ads requires metrics.
MARKETING
Retirement Daily

Four Reasons Why You Shouldn't Invest in Target-date Funds

Aside from three letters, there is very little fun in Target Date Funds. TDF’s have become a focal point of many employer-sponsored retirement accounts. But, do they make sense for you and your situation? There are so many different options when it comes to investing in your 401k, so why settle with a fund that is made up of other funds?
MARKETS
sixtyandme.com

4 Important Factors You Need to Consider Before You Start Investing

Investing involves putting your money at risk with the prospect of earning a return higher than what is offered in a bank account. Many people have beliefs about investing before they experience investing themselves, as a result of conditioning from childhood, usually from parents. How parents talk, or avoid talking,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
