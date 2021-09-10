CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Museum Part Of New Civil Rights Trail Experience

By Melanie Day
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreensboro, NC which was home to some of the beginnings of the Civil Rights Movement is part of a new initiative to educate on its history. The International Civil Rights Center and Museum, located in Greensboro, has collaborated with author Lee Sentell who works as the Alabama Tourism Director is the author of the Official U.S. Civil Rights Trail Book. He joined forces with the International Civil Rights Museum and several other museums across the country to create a new way to experience the history of the Civil Rights Trail.

