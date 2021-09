Both Chick-Fil-A and Mcdonald's are closing some of their dining rooms because of a "worker shortage." The news comes from CBS who talked to some restaurant proprietors in Alabama. In that state, the chicken brand is having a time staffing their restaurants as COVID-19 rages on. Workers are stepping away from the service jobs in multiple areas as they look for better wages amid the continuing health situation. Drive-thru and curbside service is still humming, so there are clearly workers to staff the locations. Most people inconvenienced would be those choosing to dine in person. But, CBS reports that even some of those other locations in Alabama are feeling the strain on the curbside efforts as well. The heart of the matter in this situation is that the workers on the front lines of food service were affected mightily by the pandemic. Before getting back out there, they want to make sure that they're being compensated fairly. Until that happens, you will probably be seeing a lot more stories like this.

