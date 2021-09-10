CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theatrical Outfit Brings AN ILIAD to Atlanta

By Sally Henry Fuller
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBalzer Theatre at Herren’s will once again be filled with audience members and live performances next week. Theatrical Outfit is thrilled to be returning to the stage with its first live production in nearly 18 months – An Iliad by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare (Based On Homer’s The Iliad, translated by Robert Fagles). Starring Atlanta favorite Lee Osorio and renowned musician Deisha Oliver, audiences will be taken on a fantastical journey nearly 3,000 years in the making. An Iliad will run at Balzer Theater at Herren’s in the heart of Downtown Atlanta from September 15 – October 10, 2021.

