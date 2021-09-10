CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

MAC Announces 2021 Diversity & Inclusion Program Award Winners

By Official Site of the MAC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced today the individual award winners for achievements in diversity & inclusion with the MAC Diversity & Inclusion Administrator and Student-Athlete awards. Jewel Cotton, Assistant Director of Mentoring Initiatives at Central Michigan University was named winner of the MAC Diversity & Inclusion Administrator Award. Ohio sophomore wrestling student-athlete Kamal Adewumi was named winner of the MAC Diversity & Inclusion Student-Athlete Award.

