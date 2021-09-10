CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man caught with meth after running from fiery motorcycle crash

By Kyra Shportun
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – Officers allegedly found meth and marijuana on a Lehigh Acres man who tried running away from a fiery motorcycle crash on Friday.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Lee Boulevard near Lee Street when he lost control of his bike, Florida Highway Patrol said.

His motorcycle slid about 100 feet before it became fully engulfed in flames.

The man tried running from the crash but he was apprehended 50 feet away, troopers said.

He was arrested for fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Troopers did not release his identity.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

