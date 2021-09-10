CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC: Unvaccinated people 11 times more likely to die of COVID than those fully vaccinated

By Sarah Dewberry
WKBW-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they found that people who were unvaccinated against COVID-19 were 11 times more likely to die from the virus than those who were fully vaccinated. In its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the CDC said that unvaccinated patients were...

