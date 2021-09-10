2021 Mid-American Conference Football Week 2 Game Preview: Ohio Bobcats vs. Duquesne Dukes

Ohio’s (0-1) performance in all phases of last week’s 29-9 loss to Syracuse was a mixed bag, with some parts that worked and others that need improvement. The Bobcat offense moved deep into Syracuse territory six times but came away with only nine points, missing on some red zone opportunities. Ohio’s defense made some stops but gave up 283 yards rushing. The field goal unit looked improved from 2020, hitting 3 of 4 attempts with the only miss coming from 50 yards, but the kickoff return team’s play contributed to a safety, a lost possession, and two drives starting within its own five yard line.