SC House Speaker, other Republicans vow vaccine order fight

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republicans in the South Carolina House plan to meet as soon as they can to figure out how to fight back against President Joe Biden’s order that all larger businesses require their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. House Speaker Jay Lucas sent a letter to his Republican colleagues telling them it goes against every notion of privacy. But Lucas says House Republicans need to respond in a way that is legal since they are out of session.

