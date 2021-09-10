CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Lou Makes Crown An Offer He Can't Refuse!

By Whitney Evans
TV Fanatic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time is now for Lou-Lou to make some significant changes. And those big changes come in the form of expanding his own empire and taking half of what’s always been Crown Camacho’s. TV Fanatic got an exclusive clip from Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Episode 8, which...

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Recap: Brokenhearted

Talk about a tear-jerker! “Stay in Your Lane” shows what happens when you don’t, well, “stay in your lane.” From Famous rapping about a life filled with drugs and violence that he never lived, which alerts Davina about Kanan’s potential involvement, or at minimum awareness of Buck Twenty’s murder, to Kanan, per usual, biting off more than he can chew, the episode is filled with chaos. By now, we know Kanan is more interested in walking before he crawls. He’s so eager to be “the man,” be in charge or be the star that he cannot see the importance of being a good student. Obviously, he did not take good enough notes when Raq showed him how to cook up crack. He makes a deadly batch that begins to wipe out junkies in South Side by the dozen. The worst part of it all is Nicole, Jukebox’s official girlfriend, takes the blue-capped crack out from Jukebox’s backpack without her knowing (not staying in her lane) and smokes it right before she was supposed to head out to the prom. After a couple of hits, she dies instantly while locked in her room.
Power Book III's Malcolm M. Mays Previews a Lou-Lou/'Nique Standoff, Lovingly Reflects on Snowfall

Fans who enjoyed the recent, tension-packed confrontation between Power Book III’s Lou-Lou and ‘Nique are in luck. The verbal sparring will continue in Sunday’s episode of Starz’s 1990s-set crime prequel series. Snowfall veteran Malcolm M. Mays, who costars as Lou-Lou, says viewers are in for a treat because he and Joey Bada$$, who plays ‘Nique, bring a lot of depth, humor and strength to their scene in the episode “Stay In Your Lane.” (Check out an exclusive photo of the moment above.) “Joey Bada$$ is my boy, man,” Mays warmly tells TVLine. “He’s such a talent and he’s so special. Everybody’s so good...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8 preview: Aftermath of death

Next week on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8, we gotta think that everything is hitting the fan. It’s hard for it not to when you consider where we are now! There are only three installments to go, and things are probably going to get more dangerous for all involved from here on out.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7: Is Nicole really dead?

As we deal with the aftermath of Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7, let’s just pose the question: Is Nicole really dead? Is there any reason at all to have hope for the character?. We obviously would love to hope for the best here, given that her love story...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8: A look into Jukebox’s trauma

As we prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8, we should probably also prepare for the most emotional episode yet. How in the world can it not be? We’re talking here about the aftermath of Kanan’s attempt to dive head-first into the game, and also his realization that doing this is not anywhere near as easy as he probably hoped it would be.
Annabelle Zasowski on leaving Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Nicole exit

We’re a little over a day removed from watching Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7, but it’s still a hard one to recover from. After all, it proved to be the final installment for Annabelle Zasowski as Nicole, Jukebox’s love interest and one of the few people who really understood her.
50 Cent Under Fire for Using Michael K Williams’ Death to Plug ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Rap star and actor 50 Cent was among the many in Hollywood to use social media on Monday to express their feelings on the sudden death of actor Michael K. Williams. But 50 Cent’s post lacked the widely expressed surprise, sadness — and respect — of most after “The Wire” star was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment of what was reportedly suspected to be a heroin overdose.
Raising Kanan episode 8 theories: Who could die next?

We’re a matter of hours away from Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8 arriving on Starz — what better time to get into matters pertaining to life and death?. On episode 7 we ended up losing Nicole — by far, this is the most shocking death we’ve seen this season. She was completely involved in the drug trade and yet, she fell victim to Kanan’s bad batch. He’s going to learn a harsh lesson because of this, and we also have doubts already as to whether or not things are ever going to be the same between him and his cousin Jukebox.
Power Book III's London Brown and Malcolm M. Mays Discuss Brotherhood — and That Explosive Cliffhanger

Raq’s brothers have been beefing for weeks on Power Book III: Raising Kanan about everything from Lou-Lou’s outside interests in music to Marvin’s inability to keep track of his daughter Jukebox. During Sunday’s installment, titled “The Cost of Business,” the two even took verbal swipes at each other about personal hygiene and being plugged into street scuttlebutt. But by the end of Episode 8, when Lou-Lou’s life hung in the balance after Nique’s crew firebombed his house, it was Marvin who came to his rescue and bravely carried him out of the fiery wreckage. While fans won’t know until next week...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9: Will Marvin get his revenge?

There are so many important players as we prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 this weekend, but it’s already clear that Marvin has our attention and our curiosity. After all, there are a wide array of reasons for this!. At the end of this past episode, it...
