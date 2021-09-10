Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Metal Shop Masters’ On Netflix, A Reality Competition Featuring People That Weld Metal Into Art
Metal Shop Masters pits seven artist/fabricators in a competition where they will display their best metalworking skills in pieces of art that can potentially be on a massive scale. Comedian Jo Koy is the host, and the judges, Stephanie Hoffman and David Madero, are two well-known artist/fabricators that have public works of art in prominent locations. The winner of the competition not only gets the title of “Metal Shop Master” but a grand prize of $50,000.decider.com
