Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Metal Shop Masters’ On Netflix, A Reality Competition Featuring People That Weld Metal Into Art

Don’t be fooled by the convoluted title — Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series is simply a continuation of the Pokemon TV series that’s been running for more than two decades, numbering well over 1,100 episodes. It’s the 24th season, which will be released in three episode batches on Netflix, he said, spewing a few basic facts while he tries to wrap his arms around a sprawling multimedia franchise likely to bewilder lesser mortals. But one must remember that one cannot catch ’em all in one sitting, so one should just focus on the task at hand and assess the latest adventures of Pikachu and whatsisname, as they cavort with their human and Pokemon friends and thwart the schemes of their jerktastic rivals.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO