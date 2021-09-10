CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Metal Shop Masters’ On Netflix, A Reality Competition Featuring People That Weld Metal Into Art

By Joel Keller
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetal Shop Masters pits seven artist/fabricators in a competition where they will display their best metalworking skills in pieces of art that can potentially be on a massive scale. Comedian Jo Koy is the host, and the judges, Stephanie Hoffman and David Madero, are two well-known artist/fabricators that have public works of art in prominent locations. The winner of the competition not only gets the title of “Metal Shop Master” but a grand prize of $50,000.

Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Women and the Murderer’ on Netflix, a Fascinating Documentary Using Only Female Voices to Tell a Serial Killer Saga

Another day, another true crime documentary on Netflix — but The Women and the Murderer (or Les femmes et l’assassin in its native French) doesn’t quite follow the usual formula. Directors Mona Achache and Patricia Tourancheau relay the horrific saga of a Parisian serial killer using only the voices of the women directly involved with the murders, manhunt and eventual trial: The mother of one of the victims, the police chief, a journalist covering the story and two key trial lawyers. When the case became public in the 1990s, media and locals dubbed the killer the Beast of Bastille, but this film might just offer a different, more nuanced and uniquely feminine take on the story.
TV SERIES
thefabricator.com

FABTECH meet and greet will feature “Metal Shop Masters” judges, contestants

The premiere of the Netflix competition series “Metal Shop Masters” on Sept. 10 will bring welding and cutting to the front of mainstream entertainment programming. The show’s judges—metal artist, pipe welder, and instructor Stephanie Hoffman (program manager of workforce development at AWS) and metal sculpting artist David Madero—will greet fans at the AWS Careers in Welding Mobile Exhibit at FABTECH 2021, held in Chicago's McCormick Place, on Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. On Sept. 14 at 2:30 p.m., show contestants will be at the Careers in Welding Trailer Booth for an informal meet and greet as well.
CHICAGO, IL
realitytitbit.com

Meet Netflix's Metal Shop Masters cast, Tom, Rae, Ivan and co

Metal Shop Masters is a brand new competition series to Netflix. Seven contestants are ready to battle it out for the title of ‘Metal Shop Master’ as well as $50k. if the welders aren’t up to scratch they’ll get ‘torched’ – AKA axed from the competiton. Skilled in turning one...
TV SERIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space’ On Netflix, A Near Real-Time Docuseries About The All-Civilian SpaceX Mission

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space is a five-part docuseries about the all-civilian mission of Elon Musk’s SpaceX company. Unlike missions by Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson that went briefly into lower space and came back, the Inspiration4 will go orbit the Earth for 3 days, at a higher orbit than the International Space Station currently uses. Also, unlike the other two billionaires’ missions, Musk won’t be on board. Inspiration4 launches from Kennedy Space Center on September 15, and the last three episodes will document the mission in near-real-time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realitytitbit.com

Netlix: Who is metal artist Ivan Iler from Metal Shop Masters?

The brand new Netflix series which premiered on September 10th, Metal Shop Masters, sees seven welders competing for the title of Metal Shop Master. The six-part series hosted by comedian, Jo Kay, gives each competitor 10 hours to create art, some making robots and road warriors, as one person is eliminated each episode.
VISUAL ART
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series’ on Netflix, the Same-As-It-Ever-Was 24th Season of a Never-ending Multimedia Franchise

Don’t be fooled by the convoluted title — Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series is simply a continuation of the Pokemon TV series that’s been running for more than two decades, numbering well over 1,100 episodes. It’s the 24th season, which will be released in three episode batches on Netflix, he said, spewing a few basic facts while he tries to wrap his arms around a sprawling multimedia franchise likely to bewilder lesser mortals. But one must remember that one cannot catch ’em all in one sitting, so one should just focus on the task at hand and assess the latest adventures of Pikachu and whatsisname, as they cavort with their human and Pokemon friends and thwart the schemes of their jerktastic rivals.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Rae Ripple Is the Coolest Welder Chick on 'Metal Shop Masters'

On the Netflix reality series, Metal Shop Masters, seven of the world's most talented fabricators will face off and compete to see who can make the most impressive metal art. Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the show follows competitors as they build everything from barbecues to post-apocalyptic escape vehicles. Basically,...
TV & VIDEOS
Channel 3000

Loper Report: The Voyeurs, Metal Shop Masters, and Come From Away

Film critic Wil Loper recommends three things to watch this weekend. He recommends new thriller “The Voyeurs,” the exciting Netflix series “Metal Shop Masters,” and Tony Award winning musical “Come From Away” streaming on Apple TV+. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘My Heroes Were Cowboys’ On Netflix, A Short, Moving Documentary About A Hollywood Horse Trainer

Often overlooked but just as high in quality as the rest of the fare Netflix has to offer, breathtaking short form documentaries have been sneaking their way onto the platform for years now. From award-winning titles like The Trader, Period: End of Sentence, and Extremis to emotional meditations on life and death like Ram Dass: Going Home and End Game, there are dozens of short documentaries likely to appeal to all kinds of viewers. My Heroes Were Cowboys, now streaming on Netflix, is a worthy addition to the group.
ANIMALS
Decider

Netflix’s TUDUM Global Fan Event: Guests, Time, and How to Watch

Get ready to check out Netflix’s first-ever global fan event on September 25. Named after the beat you hear when you click play on a Netflix original (sure!), TUDUM is set to bring together Netflix’s biggest creators and stars to provide exclusive intel on over 70 Netflix originals over the course of a three-hour livestream.
TV SERIES
reality blurred

Metal Shop Masters is a Netflix’s latest mediocre mess

Metal Shop Masters is Blown Away but for artists who work in metal, and it feels like a show produced by Netflix’s algorithm, not by talented craftspeople. Someone took Blown Away, copied and pasted it, changed some details, and hoped we wouldn’t notice. Blown Away has its charms and its...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘You Vs. Wild: Out Cold’ on Netflix, An Interactive Experience Featuring Bear Grylls And A Lot Of Choices

Does The New Bear Grylls Show 'World's Toughest Race' Live Up To Its Name?. Now’s your chance to tell Bear Grylls where he can stick it. In You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix), an interactive feature allows viewers to guide the adventurer and former Man vs. Wild host through the latest batch of rough terrain he’s found himself in. What’s most imperative, food or water? Does he hide from an approaching wild animal, or scare it away with loud noises? “You” click to find out just how “Wild” things get.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Season 9 Netflix First Look: Meet the New Bakers

The wait for a new season of The Great British Baking Show is almost over! The first episode of The Great British Baking Show Collection 9 will premiere on Netflix next Friday, September 24. To tide us over until then Netflix has share a two-minute-long “First Look” on Twitter today. The clip introduces us to new bakers, old friends, and teases some truly awful baking disasters this season.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

The Nacelle Company Partners With Julius The Monkey Brand Paul Frank To Develop & Produce TV Series Based On Its Characters

EXCLUSIVE: The Nacelle Company (The Toys That Made Us) has partnered with Paul Frank via owner Futurity Brands to develop and produce a TV show, centered on its characters. Paul Frank is a beloved SoCal brand founded in Huntington Beach in 1995 by the American cartoonist, artist and fashion designer of the same name. It’s best known for its character Julius the Monkey—depicted in the logo above—along with other creatures it’s introduced from the idyllic community of Planned Pines. “In the ’90s and early 2000s, it was nearly impossible to go one week without seeing something from Paul Frank,” said The Nacelle Company’s...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Deadline

Dan Levy Signs Netflix Film & TV Deal, Will Star In And Direct Romantic Comedy Feature

A year after winning four Primetime Emmys for the hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy has closed an overall deal with Netflix to write and produce scripted content across film and TV. Levy’s work in film will begin promptly with an original untitled romantic comedy which he’ll direct, write, produce and star in. Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske will also produce alongside Levy. The multi-hyphenate’s work in series will start in July 2022 when his current three-year overall deal with ABC Signature ends. “Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to...
TV & VIDEOS
gizmostory.com

Netflix Releasing Prey for Halloween, Should you Stream it or Skip it?

Halloween is up for this year! And for this year, it seems like Netflix has been planning for something big, in which the release for the new thriller movie, Prey by Netflix has also been included. Prey is the upcoming new thriller movies origin from Germany, which is said to be making its way to Netflix for the 2021 Halloween. The action-thriller is speculated to include some good heightened feelings of suspense, anticipation, and anxiety elements to its movie.
TV & VIDEOS
gizmostory.com

Nightbooks Netflix Review Stream it or Skip it?

A malicious witch holds a preteen boy hostage in the children’s horror film “Nightbooks.” Alex, the character portrayed by Winslow Fegley, is an intelligent young man who enjoys composing terrifying stories. Alex renounces the hobby at the film’s opening, which has been released on Netflix, fearful that it will turn him into a freak show.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Earlier this year, Netflix released a new take on the world of Eternia via Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which acted as both a soft reboot and sequel to the original animated series, but the streaming service is returning to the property with a brand new animated show that presents a He-Man for a new generation with He-Man And The Masters of the Universe. Using a new CG animated style to bring this new take on the world of Castle Grayskull to life, ten episodes of the new series have landed on Netflix.
TV SERIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Kate’ on Netflix, Where An Assassin Marked For Death Kills Her Way To The Truth

Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s poisoned assassin has one very personal mission to complete before she kicks the bucket in Kate (Netflix), a stylized exercise in genre filmmaking and extended fight sequences from the director of The Huntsman: Winter’s War and writer of Extraction. That mission? Simple: find the poisoners and dispatch their asses. But in the underworld Kate inhabits, the truth and who’s telling it is a lot more difficult to uncover.
TV SERIES

