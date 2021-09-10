CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC: Unvaccinated people 11 times more likely to die of COVID than those fully vaccinated

By Sarah Dewberry
WTVR-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they found that people who were unvaccinated against COVID-19 were 11 times more likely to die from the virus than those who were fully vaccinated. In its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the CDC said that unvaccinated patients were...

www.wtvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Covid#The Us#Uc#Moderna#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KevinMD.com

The unvaccinated are not difficult patients

We’re getting into trouble. With headlines like “Why I am angry” and “Burnout rates at an all-time high,” physicians need to take a moment and breath. Unvaccinated people are presenting as very difficult patients that physicians dread. In his landmark article, “Taking Care of the Hateful Patient,” Dr. James Groves...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lincoln: 1. 1550 South St (402) 477-0397; 2. 8201 S 40th St (402) 420-3541; 3. 5010 O St 402-465-0413; 4. 1601 N 84th St 402-467-5157; 5. 5020 N 27th St 402-477-5099; 6. 6001 Village Dr 402-421-1040; 7. 7151 Stacy
LINCOLN, NE
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy