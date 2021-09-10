CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Age-Defying, Retinol-Powered Night Serum to Make its Debut at Aloette's Annual Conference

Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. Aloette Cosmetics, the Aloe Vera-based skincare and beauty trailblazer, is excited to announce the latest addition to its luxe, best-selling Platinum Collection: Renewal-A Age-Defying Retinol Night Serum. Inspired by skincare-infused ingredients that work hard while we rest, this nightly serum helps encourage healthy skin renewal to promote an overall smoother, firmer and brighter-looking complexion. The Renewal-A Age-Defying Retinol Night Serum is set to launch at the brand’s annual conference, which will be held virtually Friday, September 10th through Saturday, September 11th.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
