The Latest: Ram, Salisbury win US Open men's doubles title

US Open Tennis Rajeev Ram, left, of the United States, and Joe Salisbury, of Britain, celebrate after defeating Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey, both of the United States, in the men's doubles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Rajeev Ram of the U.S. and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain have won the U.S. Open men's doubles championship for their second Grand Slam title as a team.

The fourth-seeded duo of Ram and Salisbury beat the seventh-seeded pair of Jamie Murray of Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.

Ram and Salisbury add this trophy to the one they earned at the 2020 Australian Open. They were the runners-up at Melbourne Park this year.

Murray, whose younger brother Andy won three major singles championships, and Soares won two Grand Slam titles together in men's doubles in 2016, including the U.S. Open.

Soares also won the doubles at Flushing Meadows last year, when his partner was Mate Pavic.

12:30 p.m.

The men's doubles final has started a busy day at the U.S. Open that Novak Djokovic hopes to end with his Grand Slam hopes intact.

The No. 1 seed faces No. 4 Alexander Zverev under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the second men's semifinal. If Djokovic wins, he will be one victory away from a men's-record 21st major title, along with the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

The first semifinal in the afternoon has No. 2 Daniil Medvedev against No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian man to reach the last four in the U.S. Open.

They play after the completion of the men's doubles final, which has the fourth-seeded team of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury against No. 7 Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

The women's doubles semifinals also are Friday, with American teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally playing in one of them.

