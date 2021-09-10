Wafty Bangs Are the Coolest Take on Curtain Bangs For Fall

YamileX perez figuereo ‘22 (she/her) Why did I start my business? It’s actually simple. I’ve always wanted to be in the fashion industry. At 16, I started exploring it through pageants and modeling. Though I still have love for modeling, I decided to instead investigate my interest in fashion designing. I realized, however, that fashion is an extremely hard industry to take on when one has little experience; so, after much research, I came to the conclusion that it would be best to grow the brand as retail and later incorporate my own designs into it. In order to make the shift, I’m currently working on honing my sewing skills so hopefully by next year I’ll be able to add handmade exclusive designs to my brand.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO