How One Woman Beat Cancer and Resolved to Get Fit

John Marshall, MD, provides an overview of the colorectal cancer landscape. John Marshall, MD: Everybody [in the field] knows that colorectal cancer is 1 of our common malignancies, with about 150,000 new cases every year in the United States and more than a million worldwide. There has been a shift in younger and younger people getting colorectal cancer, therefore there is a shift in screening to 45, even though a lot of our patients are 20 and 30 years old. That used to never be true. There are now large patient populations at risk, both men and women. We don’t really understand why certain people get it and why certain people do not. There is a list of criteria regarding family history, Lynch syndrome, and things like that, but most of my patients don’t fit any of those things. They’re physically fit, they’re the right weight, they haven’t done anything wrong, they eat right—yet they still get colorectal cancer.

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO