When you’re talking just three races per playoff round, when one bad race can indeed apply lots of pressure for the coming week, no, it’s never too early to panic. Or maybe harbor some concern — at least internally. All those teams finding trouble at Darlington now go to Richmond with less room for error than those who avoided Darlington’s infamous wall. Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch and William Byron aren’t yet muttering to themselves (well, Kyle probably is), but give ’em a bad set of tires and a finish of 25th at Richmond, and it’s circle-the-wagons time at Bristol the following week.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO