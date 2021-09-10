CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Can Iowa make a national statement on Saturday against Iowa State?

By David Eickholt
Cover picture for the articleAt long last-- for nearly two years-- we've heard the trash talk within the state lines. Now, Iowa State and Iowa can settle it on the gridiron. On Saturday, the state of Iowa will be the epicenter of the college football world. A state population of three million has two of the best football teams in America. Over the years, there have been several great games between the two schools and Saturday is just another chapter in the series.

Three Matchups to Watch: Iowa vs. Iowa State

Iowa and Iowa State will go head to head on Saturday, Sept. 11, in what should be the most highly-anticipated Cy-Hawk game in the history of the rivalry. Iowa and Iowa State are both coming off wins in their respective season-openers. The Hawkeyes dominated Indiana from the start while the Cyclones kept it close with Northern Iowa, eventually pulling out the victory.
10 Iowa State players to know vs. Iowa

It's Cy-Hawk week in the state of Iowa. Iowa has won the last five meetings against Iowa State, but this matchup may be the most highly-anticipated in the series' history. As of Tuesday morning, Iowa State is No. 7 in the AP Poll while Iowa is No. 18. The Hawkeyes will likely move up after last week's win against Indiana, which could potentially make this a top-15 matchup.
Can Brock Purdy respond to early adversity? Iowa State says count on it.

AMES — Matt Campbell said it's not all Brock Purdy's issue of what happened Saturday against Iowa, but he knows the blame is cast onto him — fair or not. It's what comes with playing quarterback. But what exactly happened? For those that missed it, Purdy threw three interceptions and...
Iowa Football Opponent Preview: Iowa State

I usually start my preview articles by providing context about how the game in question fits into the larger narrative arc of Iowa’s season. There is no need to do this when previewing the 2021 Cy-Hawk game; if you’re reading this article, you know why it matters. Iowa and Iowa State have played each other 67 times without both teams being ranked at the time of the matchup— now the Hawkeyes and Cyclones both enter tomorrow’s game ranked in the top ten. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is still winless against Kirk Ferentz and desperate to end the program’s losing skid. College Gameday will be posted up in Ames to cover the game for the second straight meeting. The eyes of college football will be focused on this series—and not in the interest of making fun of it this time!
#10 Iowa Hawkeyes at #9 Iowa State Cyclones:

Iowa has won seven straight games dating back to the 2020 season; Iowa State has won seven of eight, including wins over ranked Texas and Oregon teams in that span. Iowa has been outscoring opponents by 23 ppg during that streak and holding foes to an average of 12.7 ppg. Iowa State's defense has been equally impressive, allowing a grand total of 16 points in the second halves of their last six games, less than 3 ppg per game in the second half.
It's a Hawkeye State: No. 10 Iowa Makes It 6 Straight Over Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – ESPN College Game Day’s Lee Corso was prophetic, it certainly is the Hawkeye State. The 10th-ranked University of Iowa football team turned four Cyclone turnovers into 20 points in a 27-17 victory over No. 9 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd at Jack Trice Stadium.
Iowa State vs. UNLV: Preview and Prediction

Iowa State -30 Fun Fact: These two programs have played just five times however UNLV won the last meeting back in 2008. That game was also in Las Vegas. If there is any player in a Cyclone uniform that needs to have a bounce back performance, it is Brock Purdy. He simply has not looked like his old self quite yet as he has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season. Brock has not thrown the football very well at all in 2021 and he threw three picks in his last game against Iowa. It is time for the turnovers and mistakes to stop and get the ball rolling so this offense can move forward.
Four observations from Iowa State's win over UNLV

Iowa State defeated UNLV 48-3 in Las Vegas on Saturday to improve to 2-1 on the season. Here are four observations from the win... Iowa State’s offense put up big numbers, but still left points on the board. Matt Campbell, Tom Manning and the offensive coaching staff will have plenty...
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's win over UNLV

Iowa State improved to 2-1 with a 48-3 win over UNLV on Saturday. Iowa State hit the ground running in the game and scored on its first two offensive drives of the contest. Both drives were capped with touchdowns and went for over 70 yards over nine-plus plays. After the strong start, Iowa State turned the ball over on downs and Brock Purdy fumbled the ball. But UNLV couldn't respond against Iowa State's defense. Iowa State bounced back and went on to score on four consecutive drives. Iowa State had a 31-point lead before UNLV put points on the board. In the second half, Iowa State was able to take its starters out and get younger players playing time.
College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
Oklahoma football fans won’t love what Skip Bayless said after Nebraska win

Notable Oklahoma fan and Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless was not pleased with how the Sooners escaped Nebraska with a tight win. The Oklahoma Sooners barely escaped the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Skip Bayless is certainly not pleased with how it all went down. While the Fox Sports 1 analyst and longtime Sooners fan is relieved to be on the winning side, he was not particularly thrilled with how the game transpired.
Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
Penn State's White Out blows recruits away

Saturday night's White Out crowd atmosphere in Happy Valley delivered for prospects on campus soaking in No. 10 Penn State's 28-20 victory over No. 22 Auburn. Head coach James Franklin and his staff are sitting on the 247Sports Composite's No. 1 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle and many of those prospects returned to State College to get a taste of what their future holds on nights like this.
Ryan Day Announced Major Coaching Update Following Win

Following Ohio State’s loss to Oregon last weekend, there was speculation Ryan Day would make an adjustment to his defensive staff. The Ducks ran circles around the Buckeyes last Saturday. They even scored on the same play multiple times, causing Ohio State fans to call for Day to make an adjustment to his defensive staff and remove defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs from his position.
