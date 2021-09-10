'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' at Paramount Plus Casts Billy Bob Thornton in Guest Role

Filming for “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” is underway as the show’s creators have chosen Fort Worth, Texas, as the filming location. “Yellowstone” fans are still buzzing about the incredible casting news regarding the spinoff. The casting of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in lead roles came as a big shock to fans. The country music power couple will be playing James and Margaret Dutton in “1883,” the first of the Duttons to settle in Montana. While the country couple was a surprise casting, veteran actor Sam Elliott was not. In fact, some “Yellowstone” fans have been clamoring to get Elliott on the show since the first season. As if that were not enough star power, it was also recently revealed that Hollywood legend Billy Bob Thornton will join the cast.

