CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

A Celebration of Hope: Virtual gala supports single moms through Hope Unexpected

By Jordan Carson
WOOD
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIS, Mich. (WOTV)- Hope Unexpected is a local non-profit organization working to provide single moms with the tools they need to become incredible moms, while building a bright future for their children and themselves. This mission of the organization is achieved by showing mercy, love and grace through hospitality and support through multiple services offered to their clients. Hope Unexpected’s goal is to bridge the gap and offer support to make success and self-sufficiency possible. Click the video player above to watch!

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
1380kcim.com

New Hope Celebrates Direct Support Professionals Next Week

On Sunday, a week of celebrating those who spend the year caring for others gets underway, and New Hope is introducing a new approach to recognizing their dedicated staff. Sept. 12 through Sept. 18 has been proclaimed Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Week by the City of Carroll. New Hope CEO, Steven Kopecky, says these professionals are celebrated annually around the nation, but this year, New Hope wanted to celebrate big here at home. “At New Hope we’re taking a new approach to the DSP position and recognizing the important role these individuals play in carrying out our mission of enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities.” Toward this goal, they are excited to announce an official title change from Client Support Staff, which has been used since New Hope’s inception, to Direct Support Professionals and they will take part in the national recognition of those providing compassionate, committed care. “For our New Hope team, this is an opportunity to truly recognize how important the work they do is,” Kopecky says. “Every day, New Hope provides support, care and employment opportunities for approximately 200 adults with disabilities from around Iowa, and beyond. Kopecky thanks the City of Carroll for their proclamation and says this is just one way to show their appreciation to staff after a very trying period. “It’s been a tough year for care staff everywhere. The pandemic has made the important job these individuals do even tougher, yet they show up every day with a smile on their face and a heart of compassion,” Kopecky adds. “It’s important that we let our team know how important they are and how vital the work they do is to those we serve and support.” There are daily celebrations scheduled for all of next week, kicking off on Monday, Sept. 13.
CARROLL, IA
Myhighplains.com

Celebrating Life and Loss at the Wings of Hope Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Hope and Healing Place is helping the community to remember the loss of loved ones through their annual Wings of Hope event. The event is free for the public to attend, and you can purchase a butterfly to release for $25. Date And Time. Sat, September...
AMARILLO, TX
Times Reporter

House of Hope after-abortion support group to meet

The House of Hope’s Women of Worth after abortion-support group will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the House of Hope. Women of Worth is a no-commitment monthly support meeting for women with a shared abortion experience who desire to begin or continue in their journey toward wholeness.
ADVOCACY
wiartonecho.com

Hope for Hospice 2.0 receives huge support through online event

Hope for Hospice, the ungala-gala returned again this year on Thursday, September 16. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The virtual gala included local entertainment, stories of hope and a silent and live auction – all from the comfort of your home. The pre-show began...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Diy Charcuterie Board#Wooden Board#Fen Valley Wines#Venmo#Po Box
readthereporter.com

Prevail, Inc.’s Celebration of Hope an outstanding success

Prevail, Inc. has announced that its Celebration of Hope, presented by Hare Chevrolet was another successful opportunity to engage the community in providing hope and healing for friends and neighbors who need it. Thanks to all the supporters, this year’s event raised over $280,000 to support victims and prevent future violence in the Hamilton County community.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
SCNow

Virtual Evening of Hope benefits McLeod HOPE Fund

FLORENCE, S.C. – Celebrating HOPE, a special Evening of Hope at Home event to benefit the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research, will take place virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. The presenting sponsor for the McLeod Health Foundation's 22nd annual cancer benefit is Harbor Freight Tools. “While...
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Houghton Lake Resorter

Hope through Healing

PROCESSING TRAUMA “Trauma is really an unprocessed memory,” Lead Therapist Jessie Thompson of the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center said. “Trauma gets stuck in one side of the brain…and i...
HOPE TOWNSHIP, MI
Fox17

Mel Trotter's 2021 Season of Hope event to be held virtually

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries’ annual Season of Hope event will be held virtually this year, the nonprofit has informed us. We’re told the event will take place Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Paula Jauch, a local bestselling author who will spotlight hopeful stories expressed by Mel Trotter’s guests.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
laparent.com

New Moms Find Support through The Village

Anyone who has experienced life with a newborn knows how hard those first few months can be, especially if you don’t have family or friends nearby. I remember feeling lost in a fog during those early days. Desperate for community and answers, I turned to the web, but that proved even more overwhelming. At a certain point, I decided to stop googling. Instead, I relied on the advice I received from my mom and friends. And yet, even with this support, I felt like I could have used a “village.” My mom lives far away and my friends who were also experiencing early motherhood had left L.A.
SANTA MONICA, CA
hopeprescott.com

Hope Haven Celebrates National Assisted Living Week

Hope Haven had a lot of fun for their residents Tuesday during their celebration of “National Assisted Living Week”. Staffers had some fun activities that really tickled Hope Haven residents such as hula-hooping and an “egg toss”. You may notice on the egg toss one has already bit the dust! More successful was a short obstacle course which residents traversed in wheelchairs and walkers. Everyone had fun Tuesday! Those with friends and loved ones at Hope Haven are encouraged to call or visit when possible. The theme for this year’s “National Assisted Living Week” is “Compassion Community Caring”.
SOCIETY
wabi.tv

Hope for Homeless working to fill in the cracks in efforts to support homeless

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several large donations are helping support the Bangor-based organization, Hope for Homeless. Their mission is to provide basic items, dignity, and hope to people in need. “Every homeless person is a person. They matter, they count.”. Ann Sweeney co-founded Hope for Homeless with her husband four...
BANGOR, ME
East Oregonian

Celebrate Recovery offers hope, healing

STANFIELD — In an effort to promote treatment and recovery from substance use disorders, the month of September is designated as National Recovery Month. Initially established 32 years ago by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Faces & Voices of Recovery took the reins last year. The goal is to highlight the recovery community, as well as treatment providers and community members who contribute to making recovery — in all its forms — not only possible but a reality.
STANFIELD, OR
WOOD

Gilda’s Club hosting West Side Walk Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is hosting its 7th annual West Side Walk Saturday morning to celebrate the thousands of lives impacted by its programs. The purpose of the walk is to raise awareness about Gilda’s Club’s free cancer and grief programming and to honor the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
columbusmonthly.com

Hope is Essential: Make-A-Wish Gala

A gala to benefit the Central Ohio branch of Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana was held on May 8 at Mercedes-Benz of Easton, with a virtual component for those not yet ready to attend in-person events. The party, which featured inspiring stories of children with critical illness whose wishes were granted by the organization, raised $706,000 to support the Make-A-Wish mission.
CHARITIES
elkhornmediagroup.com

A Day of Hope gathered showing support

LA GRANDE – Yesterday afternoon (Thursday, September 9, 2021) several participants gathered at the corner of Island and Adams Avenue showing hope and encouragement. This was a state-wide event with the Oregon Alliance to Prevent Suicide called A Day of Hope and many communities were encouraged to choose a street corner to display signs and wave at passing drivers showing their support. Local individuals and organizations involved included but was not limited to the Center for Human Development (CHD) the School District, Union County DA Kelsie McDaniel and staff with Elkhorn Media Group.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy