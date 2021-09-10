A Celebration of Hope: Virtual gala supports single moms through Hope Unexpected

On Sunday, a week of celebrating those who spend the year caring for others gets underway, and New Hope is introducing a new approach to recognizing their dedicated staff. Sept. 12 through Sept. 18 has been proclaimed Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Week by the City of Carroll. New Hope CEO, Steven Kopecky, says these professionals are celebrated annually around the nation, but this year, New Hope wanted to celebrate big here at home. “At New Hope we’re taking a new approach to the DSP position and recognizing the important role these individuals play in carrying out our mission of enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities.” Toward this goal, they are excited to announce an official title change from Client Support Staff, which has been used since New Hope’s inception, to Direct Support Professionals and they will take part in the national recognition of those providing compassionate, committed care. “For our New Hope team, this is an opportunity to truly recognize how important the work they do is,” Kopecky says. “Every day, New Hope provides support, care and employment opportunities for approximately 200 adults with disabilities from around Iowa, and beyond. Kopecky thanks the City of Carroll for their proclamation and says this is just one way to show their appreciation to staff after a very trying period. “It’s been a tough year for care staff everywhere. The pandemic has made the important job these individuals do even tougher, yet they show up every day with a smile on their face and a heart of compassion,” Kopecky adds. “It’s important that we let our team know how important they are and how vital the work they do is to those we serve and support.” There are daily celebrations scheduled for all of next week, kicking off on Monday, Sept. 13.

CARROLL, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO