Lightning, fire, flash floods: California gripped by extreme weather
Amid a summer of ecological crises, California was gripped by yet another bout of extreme weather Thursday night and into Friday morning. Severe lightning and thunderstorms blasted the Southern part of the state overnight, spurring shelter-in-place warnings for flash floods and reports of rockfalls and mudslides. And lightning storms in Northern California brought danger to already massive wildfires, as well as some new ignitions.lookout.co
