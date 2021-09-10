CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Lightning, fire, flash floods: California gripped by extreme weather

lookout.co
 8 days ago

Amid a summer of ecological crises, California was gripped by yet another bout of extreme weather Thursday night and into Friday morning. Severe lightning and thunderstorms blasted the Southern part of the state overnight, spurring shelter-in-place warnings for flash floods and reports of rockfalls and mudslides. And lightning storms in Northern California brought danger to already massive wildfires, as well as some new ignitions.

lookout.co

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Monrovia, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Storms#Flash Flood#Lightning Strikes#Extreme Weather#Southern#State Route 18#Big Bear Dam#Twitter#Los Angeles Times
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
CBS News

Robert Durst found guilty of killing Susan Berman

A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst on Friday of murdering his best friend 20 years ago in a case that took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife's 1982 disappearance. Durst, 78,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy