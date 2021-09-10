Venom: Let There Be Carnage Is Reportedly 90 Minutes Long And For The Love Of God, Please Let This Be True

Do you remember the bizarre saga surrounding the alleged runtime of the first "Venom" movie? The actual runtime is a reasonable 1 hour and 52 minutes, but unfounded internet reports flew fast and furious that the film would boast 140 minutes of symbiote-related mayhem — which is a (once again, completely false) total that still pops up whenever anyone Googles "Venom runtime." Really, it does. This is relatively minor stuff in the grand scheme of things, sure, but it's pretty ridiculous that most people would unwittingly see the blatantly false rumor before ever finding out the factual answer! I'm surprised by myself that the absurdity of the internet can still surprise me!