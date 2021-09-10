CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

LSU Passes Vote to Name PMAC Court After Basketball Coach Dale Brown

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5lpV_0bsLzr7x00

The Pete Maravich Assembly Center is set to don an added name to the infrastructure of the building. On Friday, the LSU board of supervisors approved a vote to name the court after legendary basketball coach Dale Brown.

Brown is without question the most decorated mens basketball coach in program history, having led the Tigers from the 1972-97 seasons. During his 25 years as coach, Brown produced a record of 448-301, guiding the Tigers to Final Four appearances in 1981 and 1986, the program's lone SEC Tournament win in 1980 and 13 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

It's been long speculated and wanted from a number of former players and supporters during Brown's era to eventually recognize his accomplishments in some fashion. Among those at the board of supervisors meeting in support of Brown were former players Collis Temple, Jordy Hultberg, Rudy Macklin and former coach John Brady.

In addition, players like Shaquille O'Neal and Johnny Jones as well as sportscaster Bob Costas all sent letters to the board endorsing the move according to The Advocate's Wilson Alexander. After hours of back and forth among the committee members, the vote was passed in 12-3 fashion. There was a motion from past chair Mary L. Werner to name the court after both Brown and former women's basketball coach Sue Gunter, who guided the women's team to 13 NCAA tournament appearances of her own, but the motion was denied.

One of the main supporters of naming the court in Brown's honor is longtime sportscaster Tim Brando, who covered the golden era of LSU basketball under Brown in the early 1980's for WAFB. He was one of the first to take to Twitter and show support of the vote passing.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU officially gives legendary coach Dale Brown a tremendous honor

Dale Brown, a four-time SEC Coach of the Year, may have just received one of his greatest honors in coaching. Leadership at LSU has agreed to name the basketball court after him, Wilson Alexander of The Advocate reported. Brown burst on the scene at LSU with the 1972-73 team that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Louisiana Illuminator

LSU basketball court name change sparks debate over gender equality

The LSU Board of Supervisors voted to name the basketball court in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center after former LSU men’s basketball coach Dale Brown, but only after an extended and heated debate over whether a woman coach should be given the honor instead. Mary Werner, a LSU Board member, pushed back on naming the […] The post LSU basketball court name change sparks debate over gender equality appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BASKETBALL
LSU Reveille

Column: The Dale Brown Court a fitting tribute to a legendary coach

It’s hard to think about the LSU men’s basketball program’s storied history without thinking of legendary coach Dale Brown, and on Friday, Sept. 10, Brown finally got the recognition many believed he deserved. The LSU Board of Supervisors approved plans to name LSU's basketball court after Dale Brown. This decision...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Brando
Person
Pete Maravich
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Bob Costas
Person
Dale Brown
Person
Rudy Macklin
Person
Collis Temple
Person
Sue Gunter
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Tigers#Sec Tournament#The Ncaa Tournament
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: 5 best bets to win 2021-22 national championship

The college football season is upon us, which only means one thing… NCAA Basketball is right around the corner. With rosters finally looking like finished products, we can start to see the entire landscape of the NCAA. Luckily enough for college basketball fans, WynnBET has kept up with all the changes this offseason and has updated odds to win the national title posted on their site.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings following an eventful Week 3. Week 3 of the 2021 college football season did not disappoint. The third full weekend of the season was highlighted by Auburn’s trip to Penn State. The Nittany Lions hosted the Tigers for their annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won a classic, holding off Auburn, 28-20, to remain undefeated on the year.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wbrz.com

Daughter of LSU running backs coach passed away, school says

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student who is also the child of a Tigers football coach passed away Monday morning. Kevione Faulk, 19, was an LSU student, a student worker for LSU football and the daughter of running backs coach Kevin Faulk. The LSU Athletics Department released a statement Monday afternoon confirming her passing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
chatsports.com

The 5 coaches LSU Football could pursue if Ed Orgeron is fired after 2021

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports. If LSU football doesn’t win at least nine games in 2021, there’s a good chance that Ed Orgeron’s job will be in serious jeopardy. Winning a national championship gave Ed Orgeron some equity with the program. Orgeron, however, has almost burned through all...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Oklahoma football fans won’t love what Skip Bayless said after Nebraska win

Notable Oklahoma fan and Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless was not pleased with how the Sooners escaped Nebraska with a tight win. The Oklahoma Sooners barely escaped the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Skip Bayless is certainly not pleased with how it all went down. While the Fox Sports 1 analyst and longtime Sooners fan is relieved to be on the winning side, he was not particularly thrilled with how the game transpired.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Crazy Clemson Game Finish

Clemson appeared to seal a victory with a fourth-down, goal-line stop on Georgia Tech’s attempt late Saturday night. Disaster ensued shortly thereafter. Backed up on their own goal-line with just a few seconds remaining, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei received the snap while in shotgun and standing in his own end-zone. He handed the ball off to running back Will Shipley. Shipley fought for extra yardage, allowing the Georgia Tech defense to try and make a play on the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
187
Followers
615
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy