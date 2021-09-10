LSU Passes Vote to Name PMAC Court After Basketball Coach Dale Brown

The Pete Maravich Assembly Center is set to don an added name to the infrastructure of the building. On Friday, the LSU board of supervisors approved a vote to name the court after legendary basketball coach Dale Brown.

Brown is without question the most decorated mens basketball coach in program history, having led the Tigers from the 1972-97 seasons. During his 25 years as coach, Brown produced a record of 448-301, guiding the Tigers to Final Four appearances in 1981 and 1986, the program's lone SEC Tournament win in 1980 and 13 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

It's been long speculated and wanted from a number of former players and supporters during Brown's era to eventually recognize his accomplishments in some fashion. Among those at the board of supervisors meeting in support of Brown were former players Collis Temple, Jordy Hultberg, Rudy Macklin and former coach John Brady.

In addition, players like Shaquille O'Neal and Johnny Jones as well as sportscaster Bob Costas all sent letters to the board endorsing the move according to The Advocate's Wilson Alexander. After hours of back and forth among the committee members, the vote was passed in 12-3 fashion. There was a motion from past chair Mary L. Werner to name the court after both Brown and former women's basketball coach Sue Gunter, who guided the women's team to 13 NCAA tournament appearances of her own, but the motion was denied.

One of the main supporters of naming the court in Brown's honor is longtime sportscaster Tim Brando, who covered the golden era of LSU basketball under Brown in the early 1980's for WAFB. He was one of the first to take to Twitter and show support of the vote passing.