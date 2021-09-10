CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Jadeveon Clowney (Illness) returns to practice, two out Sunday

By Jared Mueller
 8 days ago
The Cleveland Browns hoped to be healthy when Week 1 rolled around and, for the most part, have met that goal. The most recent threat to reaching that goal was the illness suffered by new defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

The team reported that Clowney was not COVID-19 positive but he missed two days of practice this week. With minimal participation throughout training camp, for precautionary reasons, it is important for the team’s bookend to Myles Garrett to get some practice time in.

The team was hopeful on Wednesday that Clowney would be available for Sunday’s big clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the start of Thursday’s practice Clowney was seen at practice:

Great news for Cleveland to see him out there and getting work done. The team still lists Clowney as questionable while ruling Tony Fields II and Michael Dunn out for the game already:

Barring any setbacks, all of the questionable players are likely to play on Sunday giving the Browns the best chance to knock off the reigning AFC champions.

